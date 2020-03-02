Monday, March 2, 2020

Mar 02 20, 9:55 am

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

Mar 02 2020

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).   Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 02 2020

The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

Share8
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
8 Shares

Indonesia reports 1st two confirmed cases of COVID-19

by | News

Mar. 02, 20 | 9:55 am

Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jakarta Post reported.

President Joko Widodo announced two Indonesians tested positive to the fast-spreading disease- a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter.

The patients contracted the disease from a Japanese national who visited the country and was later diagnosed with COVID-19 in Malaysia.

“We checked [the two people] and this morning I received a report from the health minister that they tested positive for the coronavirus,” Widodo told local media.

The two were already placed under quarantine and being treated at the Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital (RSPI Sulianti Suroso) in Jakarta.

Jobs

Latest News

Erik Santos ‘happy’ with Sarah-Matteo wedding

Erik Santos ‘happy’ with Sarah-Matteo wedding

Mar 2, 2020

One of the closest friends of pop royalty Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, revealed that he is happy with Geronimo’s decision to marry her longtime boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli.   In an exclusive interview on m ABS-CBN News on Sunday, Santos said he has seen how the couple...

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

Mar 2, 2020

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).   Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 2, 2020

The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
30 people held hostage at Greenhills mall in San Juan
Published On  March 2, 2020
COVID-19 spreads to Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Czech Republic
Published On  March 2, 2020
South Korea reports 476 new cases of COVID-19
Published On  March 2, 2020
Close