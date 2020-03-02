Indonesia reports 1st two confirmed cases of COVID-19

Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jakarta Post reported.

President Joko Widodo announced two Indonesians tested positive to the fast-spreading disease- a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter.

The patients contracted the disease from a Japanese national who visited the country and was later diagnosed with COVID-19 in Malaysia.

“We checked [the two people] and this morning I received a report from the health minister that they tested positive for the coronavirus,” Widodo told local media.

The two were already placed under quarantine and being treated at the Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital (RSPI Sulianti Suroso) in Jakarta.