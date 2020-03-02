Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Mar 02 20, 11:19 pm

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus disease

Mar 03 2020

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...

Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman

Mar 03 2020

Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...

UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread

Mar 03 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...

Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19

Mar 03 2020

United States President Donald Trump insisted that it’s still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won’t be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. “I think it’s very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country,” Trump said. “You could...

Share22
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
22 Shares

Global Village debunks rumors on COVID-19 cases within premises

by | News

Mar. 02, 20 | 11:19 pm

Global Village, one of the UAE’s family-friendly destinations featuring pavilions from over 90 countries, has denied rumors on the ‘discovery of coronavirus cases’ within the park.

In their official post on Instagram, it stated that there are no such cases and that the public should always double check their news sources to make sure that what they’re sharing are only verified information.

Earlier, the Dubai Police has warned the public of “high punishment” for individuals who spread unofficial COVID-19 information within the UAE.

“Any information that can demean the name and security of the country is very dangerous; the punishment is very high. It is a national security threat,” said Dubai Police spokesperson Lt. Khalid Mohammed Banasser.

READ ON: Department of Health – Abu Dhabi slams rumoured coronavirus case in Abu Dhabi’s residential compound

The spokesperson added that all information about COVID-19 will only be channeled from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to various embassies and consulates. The only data that must be considered are the ones that will come from these verified government authorities, he said.

Jobs

Latest News

HUAWEI MateBook 13 features Stylish, Ultra-Light and Powerful design

HUAWEI MateBook 13 features Stylish, Ultra-Light and Powerful design

Mar 3, 2020

Technology at its best is a trusted companion that can help us be more productive but is flexible enough to allow us to unwind after a busy day. This is especially important for new graduates and young professionals in the UAE embarking on the first steps of their...

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus disease

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus disease

Mar 3, 2020

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...

Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman

Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman

Mar 3, 2020

Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...

UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread

UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread

Mar 3, 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...

Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19

Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19

Mar 3, 2020

United States President Donald Trump insisted that it’s still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won’t be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. “I think it’s very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country,” Trump said. “You could...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Three dead in Moscow after dipping in pool filled with dry ice
Published On  March 2, 2020
Palace urges Gordon to share info on money laundering scheme of Chinese nationals
Published On  March 2, 2020
San Juan City willing to provide stress debriefing to hostage victims
Published On  March 2, 2020
Close