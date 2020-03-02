Global Village debunks rumors on COVID-19 cases within premises

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...
Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman
Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...
UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...
Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19
United States President Donald Trump insisted that it’s still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won’t be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. “I think it’s very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country,” Trump said. “You could...
Global Village, one of the UAE’s family-friendly destinations featuring pavilions from over 90 countries, has denied rumors on the ‘discovery of coronavirus cases’ within the park.
In their official post on Instagram, it stated that there are no such cases and that the public should always double check their news sources to make sure that what they’re sharing are only verified information.
View this post on Instagram
. تنفي القرية العالمية الشائعات المتداولة عن اكتشاف حالات "كورونا" في الوجهة . وتدعو الجمهور الى تلقي الأخبار من مصادرها الرسمية والوسائل الإعلامية الموثوقة. Global Village denies the rumours concerning the discovery of “Corona Virus” cases at the park. We strongly advise the public to follow verified news and information outlets
Earlier, the Dubai Police has warned the public of “high punishment” for individuals who spread unofficial COVID-19 information within the UAE.
“Any information that can demean the name and security of the country is very dangerous; the punishment is very high. It is a national security threat,” said Dubai Police spokesperson Lt. Khalid Mohammed Banasser.
READ ON: Department of Health – Abu Dhabi slams rumoured coronavirus case in Abu Dhabi’s residential compound
The spokesperson added that all information about COVID-19 will only be channeled from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to various embassies and consulates. The only data that must be considered are the ones that will come from these verified government authorities, he said.
