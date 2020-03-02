Global Village debunks rumors on COVID-19 cases within premises

Global Village, one of the UAE’s family-friendly destinations featuring pavilions from over 90 countries, has denied rumors on the ‘discovery of coronavirus cases’ within the park.

In their official post on Instagram, it stated that there are no such cases and that the public should always double check their news sources to make sure that what they’re sharing are only verified information.

Earlier, the Dubai Police has warned the public of “high punishment” for individuals who spread unofficial COVID-19 information within the UAE.

“Any information that can demean the name and security of the country is very dangerous; the punishment is very high. It is a national security threat,” said Dubai Police spokesperson Lt. Khalid Mohammed Banasser.

The spokesperson added that all information about COVID-19 will only be channeled from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to various embassies and consulates. The only data that must be considered are the ones that will come from these verified government authorities, he said.