COVlD-19 death toll breaches 3000-mark

Two passengers of an Australian plane took the extra mile to protect themselves against coronavirus epidemic. In a video posted on Twitter by @Alyss423, two passengers were seen covered with plastic sheets while on board a plane. “[This was] Currently behind me on the...
OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...
Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.
Filipina shares experience with discrimination in Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak
A Filipina recounted her experience of discrimination in Italy amid the coronavirus scare. In a Facebook post of Linda Reyes Gregorio, she narrated how she lost her calm when she was discriminated along with her companions by fellow passengers while riding a train in...
The global death toll from coronavirus epidemic passes 3000 on Monday as China’s National Health Commission reported 42 new fatalities on Monday.
The commission said all the fatalities were in Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic in mainland China, raising the death toll to 2,912.
According to an AFP report, the World Health Organization said that majority of COVID19 infected patients only experience mild symptoms, while around 14 percent have severe disease like pneumonia and five percent turn out to be critically ill.
The Geneva-based agency said mortality rate due to the outbreak is estimated between two and five percent.
The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 3,041, with 127 deaths reported outside China. The fatalities are reported in the following areas:
-54 deaths in Iran
-34 deaths in Italy
-20 deaths in South Korea
-12 deaths in Japan
-2 deaths each in Hong Kong and France
-1 fatality reported in the Philippines, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States
The epidemic infected 88,443 people across more than 60 countries.
Meanwhile, China reported 44,462 patients who recovered from the disease.
