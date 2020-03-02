Monday, March 2, 2020

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

Mar 02 2020

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).   Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 02 2020

The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

COVlD-19 death toll breaches 3000-mark

Mar. 02, 20 | 6:43 am

Xinhua News Agency

The global death toll from coronavirus epidemic passes 3000 on Monday as China’s National Health Commission reported 42 new fatalities on Monday.

The commission said all the fatalities were in Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic in mainland China, raising the death toll to 2,912.

According to an AFP report, the World Health Organization said that majority of COVID19 infected patients only experience mild symptoms, while around 14 percent have severe disease like pneumonia and five percent turn out to be critically ill.

The Geneva-based agency said mortality rate due to the outbreak is estimated between two and five percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 3,041, with 127 deaths reported outside China. The fatalities are reported in the following areas:

-54 deaths in Iran

-34 deaths in Italy

-20 deaths in South Korea

-12 deaths in Japan

-2 deaths each in Hong Kong and France

-1 fatality reported in the Philippines, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States

The epidemic infected 88,443 people across more than 60 countries.

Meanwhile, China reported 44,462 patients who recovered from the disease.

Erik Santos ‘happy’ with Sarah-Matteo wedding

Erik Santos ‘happy’ with Sarah-Matteo wedding

Mar 2, 2020

One of the closest friends of pop royalty Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, revealed that he is happy with Geronimo’s decision to marry her longtime boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli.   In an exclusive interview on m ABS-CBN News on Sunday, Santos said he has seen how the couple...

Close