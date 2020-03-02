Monday, March 2, 2020

Mar 02 20, 6:51 am

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

Mar 02 2020

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).   Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 02 2020

The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

86 Filipinos infected with COVID-19 abroad – DOH

by | News

Mar. 02, 20 | 6:51 am

Xinhua News Agency

Department of Health confirmed Monday that there are 86 Filipinos abroad who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 80 of those infected were in quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Vergeire said 64 of the crew who contracted the virus remain in hospitals in Tokyo while 16 were already discharged.

Meanwhile, she said there are two Filipinos each who had COVID-19 in the UAE, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

DOH is still monitoring 39 persons under investigation that were admitted for possible infection in the country.

The virus has spread to more than 60 countries and infected 88,443 people globally.

