86 Filipinos infected with COVID-19 abroad – DOH

Xinhua News Agency

Department of Health confirmed Monday that there are 86 Filipinos abroad who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 80 of those infected were in quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Vergeire said 64 of the crew who contracted the virus remain in hospitals in Tokyo while 16 were already discharged.

Meanwhile, she said there are two Filipinos each who had COVID-19 in the UAE, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

DOH is still monitoring 39 persons under investigation that were admitted for possible infection in the country.

The virus has spread to more than 60 countries and infected 88,443 people globally.