South Korea reports first case of COVID-19 reinfection

South Korea confirmed Sunday its first case of a patient who contracted COVID-19 after fully recovering from the disease.

The patient was identified as a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus again on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Local health officials believed she did not contract the virus from other sources as she claimed she did stayed at her house since she was discharged from quarantine.



“It’s rare, but there are cases in which a strain of virus remains in the patient’s system and gets reactivated,” said Kim Eu-suk, a Seoul National University Bundang Hospital who administered the patient.

“To find out the exact cause of the reinfection, we need further research,” she added.



As of Sunday morning, the total number of COVID-19 infections had reached 3,526 in South Korea.