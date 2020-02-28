Three children of OFW died in tragic fire

Three children of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) died after they were trapped inside their burning house in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur.

The children did not make it out alive since the door of their house was tied outside after two of their eldest siblings went out to fetch water.

In a report by GMA News TV “Quick Response Team” on Thursday, it said that their father was out for work when the tragedy happened.

He broke down as he saw the burnt bodies of his three children.

According to the investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection, the children may have played on the matches that may have caused the fire.

There was no electricity in their area.

Their OFW mother still do not know the tragedy that befell on them.

Meanwhile, the two eldest siblings have not yet returned home since the tragedy.