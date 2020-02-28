Saturday, February 29, 2020

Feb 28 20, 7:51 am

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Feb 29 2020

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

Feb 29 2020

Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...

Three children of OFW died in tragic fire

by | News

Feb. 28, 20 | 7:51 am

Three children of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) died after they were trapped inside their burning house in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur.

The children did not make it out alive since the door of their house was tied outside after two of their eldest siblings went out to fetch water.

In a report by GMA News TV “Quick Response Team” on Thursday, it said that their father was out for work when the tragedy happened.

He broke down as he saw the burnt bodies of his three children.

According to the investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection, the children may have played on the matches that may have caused the fire.

There was no electricity in their area.

Their OFW mother still do not know the tragedy that befell on them.

Meanwhile, the two eldest siblings have not yet returned home since the tragedy.

Feb 29, 2020

Feb 29, 2020

