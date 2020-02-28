Three children of OFW died in tragic fire

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...
LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings
Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...
Amazon cracks down on over 1 million sellers for price overcharging, products making false claims on COVID-19
Amazon has now launched an intensified campaign against price overcharging and on products that makes fake claims on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report on CNBC, the company said that it has blocked or removed over 1 million products in its site. There...
Coronavirus COVID-19 risk increased to ‘very high’ but containment still possible: WHO
(WAM) -- Countries must act quickly and robustly to contain the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, as it raised the global risk assessment of the infection to "very high". The development comes as WHO Director-General Tedros...
Three children of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) died after they were trapped inside their burning house in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur.
The children did not make it out alive since the door of their house was tied outside after two of their eldest siblings went out to fetch water.
In a report by GMA News TV “Quick Response Team” on Thursday, it said that their father was out for work when the tragedy happened.
He broke down as he saw the burnt bodies of his three children.
According to the investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection, the children may have played on the matches that may have caused the fire.
There was no electricity in their area.
Their OFW mother still do not know the tragedy that befell on them.
Meanwhile, the two eldest siblings have not yet returned home since the tragedy.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
