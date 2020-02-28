85 Pinoys with COVID-19 abroad – DOH

Xinhua News Agency

There are now at least 85 Filipinos abroad who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque, 80 of those infected were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, while two cases are in the United Arab Emirates, one in Singapore, and two in Hong Kong.

Duque, in an interview with GMA News Online, said the most recent confirmed case was in Hong Kong, a 29-year-old domestic helper whose employer’s earlier tested positive for the disease.

Their record is based on the report of International Health Regulations (IHR).

As of Thursday meanwhile, DOH is monitoring 64 persons under investigation that were admitted for possible infection in the country.