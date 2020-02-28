Saturday, February 29, 2020

Feb 28 20, 7:46 am

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Feb 29 2020

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

Feb 29 2020

Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...

Share316
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
316 Shares

85 Pinoys with COVID-19 abroad – DOH

by | News

Feb. 28, 20 | 7:46 am

Xinhua News Agency

There are now at least 85 Filipinos abroad who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque, 80 of those infected were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, while two cases are in the United Arab Emirates, one in Singapore, and two in Hong Kong.

Duque, in an interview with GMA News Online, said the most recent confirmed case was in Hong Kong, a 29-year-old domestic helper whose employer’s earlier tested positive for the disease.

Their record is based on the report of International Health Regulations (IHR).

As of Thursday meanwhile, DOH is monitoring 64 persons under investigation that were admitted for possible infection in the country.

Jobs

Latest News

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Feb 29, 2020

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

Feb 29, 2020

Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Pacquiao pushes for protection of OFW remittances
Published On  February 28, 2020
Peso-Dirham exchange rate currently at Php 13.85
Published On  February 28, 2020
COVID-19 cases surge past 2,000 in South Korea
Published On  February 28, 2020
Close