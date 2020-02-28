Saturday, February 29, 2020

Feb 28 20, 7:11 am

COVID-19 cases surge past 2,000 in South Korea

by | News

Feb. 28, 20 | 7:11 am

Yonhap News Agency

South Korea announced Friday 256 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of infected to 2,022, the highest number of confirmed cases outside China.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) tallied 13 fatalities.

Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak accounts for 182 of the reported 256 cases followed by North Gyeongsang Province with 49 cases.

New cases were also reported in other areas including Seoul and Busan, KCDC said in a statement.

Health authorities have focused on curbing the spread of the epidemic in Daegu, where the religious sect linked to the sudden spike of infected cases is located and its neighboring province North Gyeongsang Province.

Around 24,751 people are under quarantine as the country adopts a massive testing scheme of suspected cases.

The country has tested a total of 68,918 suspected cases, with 44,167 testing negative.

READ MORE: UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients, confirms 6 new cases

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

