UAE suspends ferry services with Iran over COVID-19 scare

The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport has banned ferry services with the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.

All commercial vessels coming into the country must also present a statement of health condition for their crews, 72 hours ahead of arrival.

The development is part of the proactive measures being taken by the UAE to identify suspected novel coronavirus cases, prevent the spread of the virus as per international practices and guidelines.

Under the new measures, all UAE port authorities have to report to FTA any suspected coronavirus cases onboard the ships docking at the country’s ports and to take into strict consideration the guidelines enforced by the World Health Organisation in this respect to ensure virus suppression and containment.