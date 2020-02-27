Saturday, February 29, 2020

Feb 27 20, 10:13 pm

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Feb 29 2020

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

Feb 29 2020

Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...

UAE suspends ferry services with Iran over COVID-19 scare

by | News

Feb. 27, 20 | 10:13 pm

Image for illustrative purposes only

The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport has banned ferry services with the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.

All commercial vessels coming into the country must also present a statement of health condition for their crews, 72 hours ahead of arrival.

The development is part of the proactive measures being taken by the UAE to identify suspected novel coronavirus cases, prevent the spread of the virus as per international practices and guidelines.

Under the new measures, all UAE port authorities have to report to FTA any suspected coronavirus cases onboard the ships docking at the country’s ports and to take into strict consideration the guidelines enforced by the World Health Organisation in this respect to ensure virus suppression and containment.

Close