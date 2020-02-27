UAE suspends ferry services with Iran over COVID-19 scare

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...
LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings
Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...
Amazon cracks down on over 1 million sellers for price overcharging, products making false claims on COVID-19
Amazon has now launched an intensified campaign against price overcharging and on products that makes fake claims on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report on CNBC, the company said that it has blocked or removed over 1 million products in its site. There...
Coronavirus COVID-19 risk increased to ‘very high’ but containment still possible: WHO
(WAM) -- Countries must act quickly and robustly to contain the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, as it raised the global risk assessment of the infection to "very high". The development comes as WHO Director-General Tedros...
The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport has banned ferry services with the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.
All commercial vessels coming into the country must also present a statement of health condition for their crews, 72 hours ahead of arrival.
The development is part of the proactive measures being taken by the UAE to identify suspected novel coronavirus cases, prevent the spread of the virus as per international practices and guidelines.
Under the new measures, all UAE port authorities have to report to FTA any suspected coronavirus cases onboard the ships docking at the country’s ports and to take into strict consideration the guidelines enforced by the World Health Organisation in this respect to ensure virus suppression and containment.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
