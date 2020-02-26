Wednesday, February 26, 2020

UAE heads efforts in combating COVID-19

Feb 26 2020

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...

Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs

Feb 26 2020

Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...

Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 in South America

Feb 26 2020

Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26, 2020. A 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo was diagnosed with the virus after testing positive from confirmatory tests. Reuters reported that the man recently visited Italy, where a...

Former OFW empathizes with repatriates from Wuhan, China

Feb. 26, 20 | 7:22 am

Department of Foreign Affairs

A flight attendant who served repatriate Filipinos from Wuhan City, the epicenter of COVID-19, is willing to be assigned to a similar mission.

The flight attendant, who was not named, said this was because she can empathize with her compatriots as she was an OFW herself.

Last February 9, she was on the flight that brought home about 30 Filipinos amid the COVID-19 scare in China.

She was quarantined for 14 days after her tour of duty and has been released with a clean bill of health.

“Alam ko ‘yung pakiramdam ng OFW. Alam ko ‘yung takot, ‘yung lungkot na nararamdaman nila doon sa China,” GMA News quoted her as saying.

She is “most willing” to join future repatriation efforts.

“Napag-usapan na namin sa quarantine area actually. If ever na kami ulit na i-de-delegate na gawin ‘yung susunod na repatriation, we are most willing to do it again.”

