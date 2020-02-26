Former OFW empathizes with repatriates from Wuhan, China

Department of Foreign Affairs

A flight attendant who served repatriate Filipinos from Wuhan City, the epicenter of COVID-19, is willing to be assigned to a similar mission.

The flight attendant, who was not named, said this was because she can empathize with her compatriots as she was an OFW herself.

Last February 9, she was on the flight that brought home about 30 Filipinos amid the COVID-19 scare in China.

She was quarantined for 14 days after her tour of duty and has been released with a clean bill of health.

“Alam ko ‘yung pakiramdam ng OFW. Alam ko ‘yung takot, ‘yung lungkot na nararamdaman nila doon sa China,” GMA News quoted her as saying.

She is “most willing” to join future repatriation efforts.

“Napag-usapan na namin sa quarantine area actually. If ever na kami ulit na i-de-delegate na gawin ‘yung susunod na repatriation, we are most willing to do it again.”