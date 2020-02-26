COVID-19 might coexist with humans, says expert

A respiratory expert warned that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) might become a long-standing disease that would continue to infect people in the long run.

Wang Chen, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and respiratory expert, said COVID-19 has low virulence which is a characteristic of a longstanding disease.

“This new coronavirus may become a long-term disease that coexists with humans, just like the flu,” he told state broadcaster CCTV.

Wang explained that has low virulence means it will not kill its host, therefore, allowing it to spread widely and undetected.

Experts who agreed to Wang’s statement said this should not be a cause of concern as the virus may not harm humans as what it is doing right now since natural immunity to the disease will develop by then.

Meanwhile, Wang stressed that the virus should be thoroughly studied in order to develop a vaccine to fight the dreaded disease.

“The key to containing the virus lies in scientific research,” he pointed out.

He added that efforts should be done to prevent COVID-19 epidemic.