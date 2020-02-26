Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Feb 26 20, 7:28 am

UAE heads efforts in combating COVID-19

Feb 26 2020

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...

Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs

Feb 26 2020

Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...

Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 in South America

Feb 26 2020

Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26, 2020. A 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo was diagnosed with the virus after testing positive from confirmatory tests. Reuters reported that the man recently visited Italy, where a...

COVID-19 might coexist with humans, says expert

by | News

Feb. 26, 20 | 7:28 am

A respiratory expert warned that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) might become a long-standing disease that would continue to infect people in the long run.

Wang Chen, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and respiratory expert, said COVID-19 has low virulence which is a characteristic of a longstanding disease.

“This new coronavirus may become a long-term disease that coexists with humans, just like the flu,” he told state broadcaster CCTV.

Wang explained that has low virulence means it will not kill its host, therefore, allowing it to spread widely and undetected.

Experts who agreed to Wang’s statement said this should not be a cause of concern as the virus may not harm humans as what it is doing right now since natural immunity to the disease will develop by then.

Meanwhile, Wang stressed that the virus should be thoroughly studied in order to develop a vaccine to fight the dreaded disease.

“The key to containing the virus lies in scientific research,” he pointed out.

He added that efforts should be done to prevent COVID-19 epidemic.

Close