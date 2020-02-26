CA orders reinstatement of 51 GMA talents

The Court of Appeals (CA) has ordered to reinstate 51 talents of GMA Network Incorporated after the 15th division of the appellate court released an order.

The decision dated February 19 states that these employees are regular and entitled to “reinstatement without loss of seniority rights, full back wages inclusive of allowance, and any and all benefit regular employees of GMA receives computed from the time his or her compensation was withheld up to the time of his or her actual reinstatement”.

It also partially grants the Talents Association of GMA-7 (TAG) petition for certiorari or judicial review.

This order effectively “reversed and set aside” the May 2017 decision and August 2017 resolution issued by public respondent National Labor Relations Commission, according to the copy of the decision.

However, one petitioner was denied stating that “she was validly dismissed by respondent GMA by reason of embezzlement of company funds.

Another petitioner was also denied by “reason of prescription”.

CA also order this case to be remanded to the Labor Arbiter for proper computation.

These employees were earlier fired or no longer renewed after holding a picket outside of the network in protest of “harassment being perpetrated by GMA against them.”