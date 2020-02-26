Wednesday, February 26, 2020

UAE heads efforts in combating COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...

Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs

Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...

Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 in South America

Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26, 2020. A 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo was diagnosed with the virus after testing positive from confirmatory tests. Reuters reported that the man recently visited Italy, where a...

CA orders reinstatement of 51 GMA talents

by | News

Feb. 26, 20 | 7:08 am

The Court of Appeals (CA) has ordered to reinstate 51 talents of GMA Network Incorporated after the 15th division of the appellate court released an order.

The decision dated February 19 states that these employees are regular and entitled to “reinstatement without loss of seniority rights, full back wages inclusive of allowance, and any and all benefit regular employees of GMA receives computed from the time his or her compensation was withheld up to the time of his or her actual reinstatement”.

It also partially grants the Talents Association of GMA-7 (TAG) petition for certiorari or judicial review.

This order effectively “reversed and set aside” the May 2017 decision and August 2017 resolution issued by public respondent National Labor Relations Commission, according to the copy of the decision.

However, one petitioner was denied stating that “she was validly dismissed by respondent GMA by reason of embezzlement of company funds.

Another petitioner was also denied by “reason of prescription”.

CA also order this case to be remanded to the Labor Arbiter for proper computation.

These employees were earlier fired or no longer renewed after holding a picket outside of the network in protest of “harassment being perpetrated by GMA against them.”

