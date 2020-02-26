More than 400 Pinoys from virus-stricken crew ship made it home safely

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...
Duterte defends VFA termination: Territory of the Americans or a province of China?
President Rodrigo Duterte has defended his decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States. In a speech in Malacañang, Duterte said that the country could not be a republic if it cannot defend its own battles. He aslo raised the idea of the...
Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs
Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...
Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 in South America
Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26, 2020. A 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo was diagnosed with the virus after testing positive from confirmatory tests. Reuters reported that the man recently visited Italy, where a...
More than 400 Filipinos from coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship back returned to the Philippines on Tuesday.
The two special flights landed at the Clark International Airport on Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.
The first flight landed in Haribon Hangar late Tuesday, accompanied by by two DFA officials and four Department of Health medics.
The second batch arrived a few minutes after midnight ferrying at least 136 Filipinos.
They will stay at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac where they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine period.
According to authorities, each repatriate will have his or her own room.
A total of 538 Filipinos were on board the Diamond Princess. Of the number, seven were passengers while 531 were crew members.
The ship was quarantined in early February after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Its passengers began disembarking on Wednesday after the 14-day quarantine period.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the number of Filipinos who tested positive for the virus on the cruise ship rose to 80 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China due to the COVID-19 has climbed to 2,663 with more than 77,000 confirmed cases.
Jobs
- MARKETING EXECUTIVE up to 12,500 AED FOR A LEADING HOSPITALITY GROUP IN UAE
Feb 24, 2020
- CORPORATE EXECUTIVE CHEF FOR AN FnB HOLDING GROUP IN DUBAI, UAE
Feb 24, 2020
- System Administrator
Feb 24, 2020
- Transportation Supervisor
Feb 24, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved