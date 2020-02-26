Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Feb 26 20, 7:12 am

UAE heads efforts in combating COVID-19

Feb 26 2020

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...

Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs

Feb 26 2020

Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...

Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 in South America

Feb 26 2020

Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26, 2020. A 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo was diagnosed with the virus after testing positive from confirmatory tests. Reuters reported that the man recently visited Italy, where a...

Share28
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
28 Shares

More than 400 Pinoys from virus-stricken crew ship made it home safely

by | News

Feb. 26, 20 | 7:12 am

More than 400 Filipinos from coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship back returned to the Philippines on Tuesday.

The two special flights landed at the Clark International Airport on Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The first flight landed in Haribon Hangar late Tuesday, accompanied by by two DFA officials and four Department of Health medics.

The second batch arrived a few minutes after midnight ferrying at least 136 Filipinos.

They will stay at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac where they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine period.

According to authorities, each repatriate will have his or her own room.

A total of 538 Filipinos were on board the Diamond Princess. Of the number, seven were passengers while 531 were crew members.

The ship was quarantined in early February after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Its passengers began disembarking on Wednesday after the 14-day quarantine period.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the number of Filipinos who tested positive for the virus on the cruise ship rose to 80 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China due to the COVID-19 has climbed to 2,663 with more than 77,000 confirmed cases.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE heads efforts in combating COVID-19

UAE heads efforts in combating COVID-19

Feb 26, 2020

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...

More entries, more chances of winning!

More entries, more chances of winning!

Feb 26, 2020

Brands have noted the recent trend of many Filipinos winning raffles in the UAE. One of the biggest factors is the active participation of the community in purchasing raffle tickets or buying products to earn chances of winning instant prizes. Antonio Plasabas, a...

Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs

Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs

Feb 26, 2020

Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...

Matteo Guidicelli reveals no honeymoon plans yet with Sarah

Matteo Guidicelli reveals no honeymoon plans yet with Sarah

Feb 26, 2020

Matteo Guidicelli has been vocal now in his much talked about wedding with pop superstar Sarah Geronimo. In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Guidicelli said that it’s almost a week now since they got married and it feels that these are the best times of their...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
CA orders reinstatement of 51 GMA talents
Published On  February 26, 2020
COVID-19 spreads to 29 countries
Published On  February 25, 2020
Croatia confirms first case of COVID-19
Published On  February 25, 2020
Close