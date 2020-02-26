More than 400 Pinoys from virus-stricken crew ship made it home safely

More than 400 Filipinos from coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship back returned to the Philippines on Tuesday.

The two special flights landed at the Clark International Airport on Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The first flight landed in Haribon Hangar late Tuesday, accompanied by by two DFA officials and four Department of Health medics.

The second batch arrived a few minutes after midnight ferrying at least 136 Filipinos.

They will stay at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac where they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine period.

According to authorities, each repatriate will have his or her own room.

A total of 538 Filipinos were on board the Diamond Princess. Of the number, seven were passengers while 531 were crew members.

The ship was quarantined in early February after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Its passengers began disembarking on Wednesday after the 14-day quarantine period.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the number of Filipinos who tested positive for the virus on the cruise ship rose to 80 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China due to the COVID-19 has climbed to 2,663 with more than 77,000 confirmed cases.