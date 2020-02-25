Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak, the former President of Egypt, died on Tuesday. He was 91.

His death was confirmed by Egypt’s Middle East News Agency.

Mubarak had a surgery last January and was photographed with his grandson during his recovery period.

However, the former president stayed in the hospital’s intensive care unit according the latest update from Mubarak’s son Alaa, as per reports from BBC.

Mubarak, who was born in 1928, was known for his crucial role in the Israel-Palestinian peace process during his presidency.