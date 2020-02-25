Croatia confirms first case of COVID-19

Croatia reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Channel News Asia reported that the patient was identified as young man who visited Milan in Italy between February 19 and 21.

“It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus,” Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

“For now, he shows signs of a milder disease and we hope it will remain that way,” Health Minister Vili Beros said.

Croatia is taking preventive measures and closely coordinating with Italian counterparts according to the health chief.

Meanwhile, Beros added that they are monitoring the condition of nine individuals who recently traveled in Italy.

Croatian health authorities are currently conducting contact tracing of individuals who had close contact with the patient.

