Monday, February 24, 2020

Feb 23 20, 3:25 pm

Filipino bakery branch reopens in Abu Dhabi

Feb 24 2020

A branch of a Filipino bakery in Abu Dhabi has reopened after it was ordered to close shop by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Reports from The National state that the bakery was able to reopen on January 21, in a mere a few days after the facility...

Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first case of COVID-19

Feb 24 2020

Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...

OFW’s son begs father not to go back to China

Feb 24 2020

A son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has begged his father to never go back to China after the latter underwent a 14-day quarantine and finally made it back home. The OFW’s family was elated to see their patriarch come home safely so much so that the son asked...

Mayor Vico Sotto warns business violators, to help in catching illegal POGO workers

by | News

Feb. 23, 20 | 3:25 pm

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto warned business violators to strictly follow the city’s laws.

The young mayor also praised the removal of Bureau of Immigration personnel linked to the alleged bribery ‘pastillas’ scheme.

RELATED STORY: 335 Chinese POGO workers arrested for investment scam, cybercrimes

Sotto even encouraged the Immigration Bureau to coordinate with the Pasig LGU so that they can help in catching and deporting illegal workers and businessmen.

“If you want to do business in our City, YOU FOLLOW OUR LAWS,” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post of photos showing the closure of a restaurant.

READ ON: Immigration whistleblower reveals names involved in Chinese ‘pastillas’ scheme

“Sa mga sumusubok o susubukan palang gamitin ang pangalan ko para makipag negosasyon sa mga POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators), tigilan niyo na. Wala nang maniniwala sa inyo. At sa mga empleyado ng City Hall, 1-strike policy tayo dito,” he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has exposed the pastillas scheme which means that a Chinese tourist pays Php10,000 to Immigration officials to gain access to the country and received VIP treatment.

Matteo to Sarah's bodyguard: "Wag ka makialam asawa ko 'to"

Matteo to Sarah’s bodyguard: “Wag ka makialam asawa ko ‘to”

Feb 24, 2020

More details on the alleged altercation during Sarah Generonimo and Matteo Guidicelli's civil wedding were revealed by the singer's close-in security Jerry Tamara. Tamara appeared on the radio show of Raffy Tulfo to tell his side of the story. He denied that that he...

LOOK: Sheena Halili, Jeron Manzareno get married

LOOK: Sheena Halili, Jeron Manzareno get married

Feb 24, 2020

Kapuso actress Sheena Halili and her non-showbiz fiancé Atty. Jeron Manzanero has already tied the knot on Sunday, Feb. 23. Their Christian wedding was held at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City, where several showbiz personalities attended it. Camille Prats...

