Mayor Vico Sotto warns business violators, to help in catching illegal POGO workers

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto warned business violators to strictly follow the city’s laws.

The young mayor also praised the removal of Bureau of Immigration personnel linked to the alleged bribery ‘pastillas’ scheme.

Sotto even encouraged the Immigration Bureau to coordinate with the Pasig LGU so that they can help in catching and deporting illegal workers and businessmen.

“If you want to do business in our City, YOU FOLLOW OUR LAWS,” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post of photos showing the closure of a restaurant.

“Sa mga sumusubok o susubukan palang gamitin ang pangalan ko para makipag negosasyon sa mga POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators), tigilan niyo na. Wala nang maniniwala sa inyo. At sa mga empleyado ng City Hall, 1-strike policy tayo dito,” he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has exposed the pastillas scheme which means that a Chinese tourist pays Php10,000 to Immigration officials to gain access to the country and received VIP treatment.