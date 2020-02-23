LOOK: Duterte graces wedding of GMA reporters

President Rodrigo Duterte joined the blissful wedding ceremonies between GMA reporters Rida Reyes and Cedric Castillo at the Vieux Chalet in Antipolo City.

Photos posted on social media showed the president posing together with the reporters, as seen in posts from GMA’s Steve Dailisan and Julius Segovia.

Notable broadcast journalists seen with President Duterte include Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, along with GMA reporters John Consulta and JP Soriano.

Castillo proposed to Reyes last December 2019.