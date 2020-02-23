Monday, February 24, 2020

Feb 23 20, 5:43 pm

Filipino bakery branch reopens in Abu Dhabi

Feb 24 2020

A branch of a Filipino bakery in Abu Dhabi has reopened after it was ordered to close shop by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Reports from The National state that the bakery was able to reopen on January 21, in a mere a few days after the facility...

Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first case of COVID-19

Feb 24 2020

Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...

OFW’s son begs father not to go back to China

Feb 24 2020

A son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has begged his father to never go back to China after the latter underwent a 14-day quarantine and finally made it back home. The OFW’s family was elated to see their patriarch come home safely so much so that the son asked...

LOOK: Duterte graces wedding of GMA reporters

Feb. 23, 20 | 5:43 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte joined the blissful wedding ceremonies between GMA reporters Rida Reyes and Cedric Castillo at the Vieux Chalet in Antipolo City.

Photos posted on social media showed the president posing together with the reporters, as seen in posts from GMA’s Steve Dailisan and Julius Segovia.

Notable broadcast journalists seen with President Duterte include Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, along with GMA reporters John Consulta and JP Soriano.

Castillo proposed to Reyes last December 2019.

Feb 24, 2020

More details on the alleged altercation during Sarah Generonimo and Matteo Guidicelli's civil wedding were revealed by the singer's close-in security Jerry Tamara. Tamara appeared on the radio show of Raffy Tulfo to tell his side of the story. He denied that that he...

Feb 24, 2020

Kapuso actress Sheena Halili and her non-showbiz fiancé Atty. Jeron Manzanero has already tied the knot on Sunday, Feb. 23. Their Christian wedding was held at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City, where several showbiz personalities attended it. Camille Prats...

Feb 24, 2020

Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...

