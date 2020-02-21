Vlogger, driver trade accusations on Raffy Tulfo’s program

Vlogger Keith Talens and his former driver Filemon ‘Mang Jun’ Koh engaged in a word war on Raffy Tulfo’s radio program ‘Wanted sa Radyo.’

The issue stemmed from a viral video where Mang Jun was seen punching a security guard in the subdivision where Talens’ reside.

Mang Jun appeared on Tulfo’s program to clear his name and apologize to the guard named Harold Domer.

He claimed that he was only ‘set up’ by Talens to beat the security guard and used it as grounds to fire him.

He also alleged that his former employer is diverting the issue to avert problems.

“Kasi nahuli po sya ng asawa nya na may ibang babae po si Sir Keith, gumawa sya ngayon ng paraan para matanggal ako at maiwasan ang issue tungkol sa pambabae nya,” he said.

Mang Jun added that he wanted to recover his YouTube channel from the vlogger. He said his employer is the one who reaps the benefits from the account.

“Hindi po ako nakatanggap ng pera sa YouTube ko nasa kanya lahat.”

Talens denied all the allegations hurled against him.

Meanwhile, Tulfo challenged Talens and Mang Jun to take a lie detector test and added that he will help the security guard to file charges against Mang Jun.