Doctor who postponed his wedding to fight COVID-19 dies

China News Service

Peng Yinhua postponed his wedding to help combat coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.

The 29-year-old doctor who worked at respiratory acute care medical professional, at First People’s Hospital of Jiangxia district of Wuhan contracted the disease while treating infected patients, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He was admitted on January 25 and he was transferred to Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital five days later as his condition severely worsened.

In a statement from the hospital, they confirmed that Peng died on Thursday at 9:50 p.m.

His death comes few days after Liu Zhiming, director of Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, died due to COVID-19.

On Thursday China reported 1,109 new confirmed infections bringing the total in the mainland to 74,685.

Health authorities reported 118 fatalities bringing the global death toll to 2,236.