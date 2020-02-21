Comedian helps raise fund for bullied kid with dwarfism

A comedian raised fund to send a nine-year-old boy who was bullied over his dwarfism to Disneyland.

Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, saw the video of the kid and decided to help him.

I’ve set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let’s show a bullied kid that he is loved! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

‘I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy,” he tweeted.

Quaden Bayles was bullied by his schoolmates due to his condition.

In a video posted on social media by Bayles mother, he was seen distraught from the bullying he received from his schoolmates.

His mother said she filmed the video to show the people what bullying does.

She added that she has to keep a constant monitoring to her child because of his suicide attempts.

The fundraiser already gained $154,000 (Dhs565,000) exceeding the $10,000 target.

Williams added that the excess money would be given to anti-bullying charities.