Filipinos aboard MV Diamond Princess to return to PH on Feb. 25

Feb 22 2020

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. said that the repatriation of some 500 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been moved to February 25. The initial plan for the repatriation was schedule on Sunday. "It is all happening on 25 Feb. and...

COVID-19 cases in UAE now at 13

Feb 22 2020

Two new additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were announced by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday. In a statement, MoHAP said these two new cases included a 70-year-old Iranian visitor and his 64-year-old wife. This...

Filipino among 2 new cases of coronavirus in UAE, says MoHAP

Feb 21 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced Friday two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Among the new cases is a 34-year-old Filipino, according to a report of the Emirates News Agency WAM. "The two new cases are for a 34-year old...

Comedian helps raise fund for bullied kid with dwarfism

by | News

Feb. 21, 20 | 12:50 pm

A comedian raised fund to send a nine-year-old boy who was bullied over his dwarfism to Disneyland.

Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, saw the video of the kid and decided to help him.

‘I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy,” he tweeted.

Quaden Bayles was bullied by his schoolmates due to his condition.

In a video posted on social media by Bayles mother, he was seen distraught from the bullying he received from his schoolmates.

His mother said she filmed the video to show the people what bullying does.

She added that she has to keep a constant monitoring to her child because of his suicide attempts.

The fundraiser already gained $154,000 (Dhs565,000) exceeding the $10,000 target.

Williams added that the excess money would be given to anti-bullying charities.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

