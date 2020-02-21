Capas Mayor to DOH: Hosting 500 OFWs is a number of too many to handle

Abu Dhabi Police came to the rescue of an Emirati man who lost his money worth Dh133,000 to a phone scammer. In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, a man narrated his experience with a phone scammer. "The caller posed as a Central Bank employee and requested for my...
Filipinos aboard MV Diamond Princess to return to PH on Feb. 25
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. said that the repatriation of some 500 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been moved to February 25. The initial plan for the repatriation was schedule on Sunday. "It is all happening on 25 Feb. and...
COVID-19 cases in UAE now at 13
Two new additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were announced by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday. In a statement, MoHAP said these two new cases included a 70-year-old Iranian visitor and his 64-year-old wife. This...
Filipino among 2 new cases of coronavirus in UAE, says MoHAP
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced Friday two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Among the new cases is a 34-year-old Filipino, according to a report of the Emirates News Agency WAM. "The two new cases are for a 34-year old...
The local government of Capas, Tarlac urged the Department of Health’s (DOH) to look for other place for 500 Filipinos aboard virus-stricken ship in Japan under mandatory quarantine who will undergo a 14-day quarantine.
On Thursday, DOH announced that the 500 Filipinos will be placed under mandatory quarantine at Athlete Village’s in New Clark City
In an interview with DWIZ, Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said the DOH’s decision is contrary to what they said during the meeting with the provincial government of Tarlac.
According to Catacutan, Health Secretary Francisco Duque assured them that the Athlete’s Village will serve as quarantine area solely for the repatriated OFWs from Wuhan.
“Nangako sila kay Governor Yap na this will be the first and the last na dadalhin sa Capas, kaya po ngayon, ang sabi ko, ‘bakit naman po sa Capas? Dapat all should be a shared responsibility, not Capas alone.’ Hosting 500 OFWs is a number of too many to handle,” he said.
Meanwhile, the mayor clarified that they are not objecting however they urged the government to use other facilities for the quarantine.
“Dito sa 2nd batch na ito, gusto namin ipaalam sa Secreatary Duque, hindi naman po kami nag-oobject dito. Pero suggestion lang po namin, hatiin po ang kanilang bilang at mailagay sa ibang mga facilities na secured,”
