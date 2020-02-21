Capas Mayor to DOH: Hosting 500 OFWs is a number of too many to handle

The local government of Capas, Tarlac urged the Department of Health’s (DOH) to look for other place for 500 Filipinos aboard virus-stricken ship in Japan under mandatory quarantine who will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

On Thursday, DOH announced that the 500 Filipinos will be placed under mandatory quarantine at Athlete Village’s in New Clark City

In an interview with DWIZ, Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said the DOH’s decision is contrary to what they said during the meeting with the provincial government of Tarlac.

According to Catacutan, Health Secretary Francisco Duque assured them that the Athlete’s Village will serve as quarantine area solely for the repatriated OFWs from Wuhan.

“Nangako sila kay Governor Yap na this will be the first and the last na dadalhin sa Capas, kaya po ngayon, ang sabi ko, ‘bakit naman po sa Capas? Dapat all should be a shared responsibility, not Capas alone.’ Hosting 500 OFWs is a number of too many to handle,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor clarified that they are not objecting however they urged the government to use other facilities for the quarantine.

“Dito sa 2nd batch na ito, gusto namin ipaalam sa Secreatary Duque, hindi naman po kami nag-oobject dito. Pero suggestion lang po namin, hatiin po ang kanilang bilang at mailagay sa ibang mga facilities na secured,”