Filipino among 2 new cases of coronavirus in UAE, says MoHAP

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced Friday two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE.
Among the new cases is a 34-year-old Filipino, according to a report of the Emirates News Agency WAM.
“The two new cases are for a 34-year old Filipino and a 39-year old Bangladeshi. Their condition is stable,” WAM quoted MoHAP as saying.
This brings the number of Filipinos in the UAE who contracted COVID-19 to two. The first one was reported last February 8.
The UAE has so far announced 11 confirmed cases. Three of them have fully recovered.
MOHAP explained that the two new cases had close contact with the recently confirmed cases of the Chinese citizen.
The ministry said it is coordinating with health and other concerned authorities in the country, and had been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism.
It also urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.
“The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses,” the ministry said.
