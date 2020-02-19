Woman nabbed for torturing her child in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police arrested a woman for filming her assault to her child.

The beating stemmed from a dispute between the parents of the kid.

In a statement Abu Dhabi Police said the woman was arrested after videos of it spread on social media.

The viral videos received condemnation from netizens according to Abu Dhabi Police.

The woman has been referred to Public Prosecution.

Police said they will strictly implement the Federal Law No.3 of 2016, which guarantees protection of children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses.

