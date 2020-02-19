Thursday, February 20, 2020

Feb 19 20, 8:20 pm

Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Feb 20 2020

An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...

Share12
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
12 Shares

Woman nabbed for torturing her child in Abu Dhabi

by | News

Feb. 19, 20 | 8:20 pm

Abu Dhabi Police arrested a woman for filming her assault to her child.

The beating stemmed from a dispute between the parents of the kid.

In a statement Abu Dhabi Police said the woman was arrested after videos of it spread on social media.

The viral videos received condemnation from netizens according to Abu Dhabi Police.

The woman has been referred to Public Prosecution.

Police said they will strictly implement the Federal Law No.3 of 2016, which guarantees protection of children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses.

READ ALSO: VIRAL: Filipina sparks online outrage for beating up her ‘stepdaughter’

Jobs

Latest News

Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Feb 20, 2020

An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Construction of Bulacan Airport to start this year- DOTR
Published On  February 19, 2020
Dubai cleaner steals 86 luxury watches, sells them after
Published On  February 19, 2020
Pinay worker positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong now in ‘stable condition’
Published On  February 19, 2020
Close