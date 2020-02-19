WeMart allays fears of UAE residents from COVID-19 as it promotes sanitary practices across stores

As the UAE continues its fight against the spread of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19), Wen Chao group, the management team behind WeMart Hypermarket, steps up to promote increased awareness and action in its sanitation drive and cleanliness campaign as it assures the public of a safe and hygienic shopping experience.

Increased frequencies on cleaning. WeMart’s management and staff had prepared contingency measures from the first day since the news of the virus broke out last January 29, ensuring the safety of all staff and even their family members from the virus. The company immediately formulated and implemented a comprehensive epidemic protection program, that mobilized all employees to conduct increased frequencies on personal cleaning and clearing of surroundings.

Face mask provision. Each head has been required to take note of the state of health of each staff member with the constant provision of face masks for all employees amid reports that stocks are low in the market. For customers who will enter the premises, WeMart also provides disposable face masks, thereby ensuring a safe environment for all customers who will enjoy shopping and dining within their premises.

Store-wide disinfection. WeMart has likewise intensified its cleanliness drive, and has implemented a strict and thorough disinfections across stores every four hours, with offices, warehouses, staff quarters disinfected every morning and evening – thereby killing the possibility of virus transmission both in and out of the premises. Dozens of hand sanitizers have also been put in place across several areas of the store, as it acknowledges the importance of frequent hand washing and cleaning.

Temperature checks. All WeMart stores now have security guards checking the temperatures of persons who enter the store as well. This is to ensure that all customers will have a safe experience as these guards carefully inspect each customer’s well-being. This also applies to all of WeMart’s employees and staff members who are on duty for the day.

No price increase. WeMart assures the public that all vegetables and fresh food items are locally sourced and that the management has already procured majority of its ingredients prior to the confirmation of the coronavirus case in the country. The management also assures the public that they have already sent out a procurement team to explore getting ingredients they require from other regions that’s safe from the virus.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266

Facebook and Instagram: @wemartuae