Thursday, February 20, 2020

Feb 19 20, 6:02 pm

Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Feb 20 2020

An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...

Pinay worker positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong now in ‘stable condition’

by | News

Feb. 19, 20 | 6:02 pm

The Filipina overseas worker in Hong Kong who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVOD-19 is now in normal and stable condition, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong.

READ ALSO: Pinay domestic worker in HK tested positive for coronavirus

“Maganda ang kanyang disposisyon at hindi siya kinakikitaan ng sintomas ng sakit gaya ng sipon, ubo at lagnat. Siya ay nasa mabuting pangangalaga bagamat ipinagbabawal sa kasaluyan ang personal na pagbisita sa ospital,” Consul General Raly Tejada said in a statement.

Tejada added that doctors said that the Filipina worker can be discharged in the coming days should her succeeding tests show a negative result.

“She asked that we maintain her privacy and keep her identity secret. The Consulate will continue to monitor her condition and render all necessary assistance,” the statement added.

The Consul General, however, appealed to the public to stop spreading false information on the coronavirus situation.

