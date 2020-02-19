Pinay worker positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong now in ‘stable condition’

The Filipina overseas worker in Hong Kong who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVOD-19 is now in normal and stable condition, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong.

“Maganda ang kanyang disposisyon at hindi siya kinakikitaan ng sintomas ng sakit gaya ng sipon, ubo at lagnat. Siya ay nasa mabuting pangangalaga bagamat ipinagbabawal sa kasaluyan ang personal na pagbisita sa ospital,” Consul General Raly Tejada said in a statement.

Tejada added that doctors said that the Filipina worker can be discharged in the coming days should her succeeding tests show a negative result.

“She asked that we maintain her privacy and keep her identity secret. The Consulate will continue to monitor her condition and render all necessary assistance,” the statement added.

The Consul General, however, appealed to the public to stop spreading false information on the coronavirus situation.