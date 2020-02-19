Gang jailed, to be deported for stealing from vehicles in Dubai

An African gang of three brothers were sentenced to six-month imprisonment followed by deportation after a Dubai Court found them guilty of theft.

They were caught by Dubai Police while robbing a vehicle in Umm Suqeim.

The gang members spotted vehicles parked near a luxury hotel in Umm Suqeim.

According to investigations, they smashed the windows and stole the belongings inside the car.

The mastermind of the group confessed to the crime and claimed he was the one assigned to break the window with a screw while two served as observers so they will not get caught.

