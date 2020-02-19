Thursday, February 20, 2020

Gang jailed, to be deported for stealing from vehicles in Dubai

by | News

Feb. 19, 20 | 8:23 pm

An African gang of three brothers were sentenced to six-month imprisonment followed by deportation after a Dubai Court found them guilty of theft.

READ ALSO: Valet driver charged for stealing from workmate’s car in Dubai

They were caught by Dubai Police while robbing a vehicle in Umm Suqeim.

The gang members spotted vehicles parked near a luxury hotel in Umm Suqeim.

According to investigations, they smashed the windows and stole the belongings inside the car.

The mastermind of the group confessed to the crime and claimed he was the one assigned to break the window with a screw while two served as observers so they will not get caught.

READ ALSO: Dubai cops smash beach car theft ring

