Dubai Police recover Dh20 million worth of jewelry in less than 48 hours

The Dubai Police have recovered sets of jewelry amounting to Dh20 million less than 48 hours since the stealing incident was reported.

The gang who stole the jewelries from a European businessman was also arrested by the authorities

In a report by the Khaleej Times, Maj-Gen expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised officers of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Dubai Police for their immediate action to identify the suspects in the crime scene.

“Just 48 hours after receiving the emergency call, the gang members were arrested and the jewellery was recovered. It was a great effort by our officers,” Major General Al Mansoori said.

The businessman reported that his wife was surprised when she saw that their safe has been opened.

Inside the safe were pieces of diamonds, golds, and watches.

READ ALSO: Sale of stolen necklace exposes theft

“A team of officers and investigators was formed to get to the bottom of the incident. However, the place was cleared of any evidence as the crime was committed by professional burglars,” the Dubai Police said.

One of the suspects was a repeated offender. He was immediately tracked down together with his accomplice.

READ ALSO: African gang jailed for 15 years for robbery in Sharjah

“The duo had been contacting potential buyers who turned out to be illegal dealers of stolen possessions. They also had a female accomplice who was in charge of smuggling the stolen items outside the country,” the police said.

Five people were arrested, four men and one woman, all of them Asian nationals.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Asian couple arrested in India for stealing Dh300,000 diamond in Dubai