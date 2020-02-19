Dubai Police recover Dh20 million worth of jewelry in less than 48 hours

The Philippines and China led the emergency meeting among foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Thursday in Vientiane, Laos. The special meeting is the first major multilateral event seeking to coordinate a public health...
Fast uptake of units prompts unveiling of new Zadia Tower in Greenfield City
Property developer Equus Property Venture, Inc. continues to build on its vision of future-ready and sustainable homes with the introduction of Zadia in Greenfield City. A five-building residential complex in Sta. Rosa City, Zadia offers the benefits of intermingling...
Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis
An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...
Suspect in the killing of 10 in Germany shootings ‘a rightwing terrorist’ — German police
German authorities are treating as a terrorist attack the series of two shooting incidents that killed 10 people in the western city of Hanau near Frankfurt Wednesday night. Federal counter-terrorist prosecutors took over the case and appears to be closing in on only...
The Dubai Police have recovered sets of jewelry amounting to Dh20 million less than 48 hours since the stealing incident was reported.
The gang who stole the jewelries from a European businessman was also arrested by the authorities
In a report by the Khaleej Times, Maj-Gen expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised officers of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Dubai Police for their immediate action to identify the suspects in the crime scene.
“Just 48 hours after receiving the emergency call, the gang members were arrested and the jewellery was recovered. It was a great effort by our officers,” Major General Al Mansoori said.
The businessman reported that his wife was surprised when she saw that their safe has been opened.
Inside the safe were pieces of diamonds, golds, and watches.
READ ALSO: Sale of stolen necklace exposes theft
“A team of officers and investigators was formed to get to the bottom of the incident. However, the place was cleared of any evidence as the crime was committed by professional burglars,” the Dubai Police said.
One of the suspects was a repeated offender. He was immediately tracked down together with his accomplice.
READ ALSO: African gang jailed for 15 years for robbery in Sharjah
“The duo had been contacting potential buyers who turned out to be illegal dealers of stolen possessions. They also had a female accomplice who was in charge of smuggling the stolen items outside the country,” the police said.
Five people were arrested, four men and one woman, all of them Asian nationals.
READ ALSO: WATCH: Asian couple arrested in India for stealing Dh300,000 diamond in Dubai
Jobs
- Science Department Head
Feb 19, 2020
- Nanny
Feb 19, 2020
- Fit Out Quantity Surveyor
Feb 19, 2020
- Sushi Chef
Feb 19, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved