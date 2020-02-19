Dubai cleaner steals 86 luxury watches, sells them after

The Dubai Court of First Instance is hearing the case of a cleaner who allegedly stole 86 luxury watches worth Dh8.3 million.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the Indian cleaner was accused of stealing watches from the jewelry shop he was working with.

Two Pakistani men were able to escape. They allegedly possess the stolen watches.

The main suspect is currently in detention after a complaint was filed last January 6 at the Naif Police Station.

“I own shops that sell watches and jewellery in the Gold Souq. On December 25 last year, I was in one of my shops when an Indian salesman brought to my attention that a watch, worth Dh30,000, was found in its box in the trash bin,” an Iraqi businessman told the investigators.

“I took the matter lightly, thinking it must have fallen accidentally there. However, that caught the attention of an employee who went to my partner’s shop and alerted him,” he added.

The owner then checked the CCTV footage which showed the cleaner taking the watches, putting it in a box, and transferring it to the trash bin.

“When we confronted the cleaner, he confessed he was about to steal the watch as he needed money. He denied, though, having stolen any items from the other shops. But we did not believe him,” the owner said.

The owner got in touch with the suspect’s brother, who happens to work as manager in the shop.

The suspect then confessed on his crimes when he was asked in front of his brother.

The suspect said that he had stolen two watches worth Dh250,000 and Dh270,000, respectively. He sold each of them to a Pakistani man for Dh10,000.

A decision on the case will come out on February 26.