Dubai cleaner steals 86 luxury watches, sells them after

The Philippines and China led the emergency meeting among foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Thursday in Vientiane, Laos. The special meeting is the first major multilateral event seeking to coordinate a public health...
Fast uptake of units prompts unveiling of new Zadia Tower in Greenfield City
Property developer Equus Property Venture, Inc. continues to build on its vision of future-ready and sustainable homes with the introduction of Zadia in Greenfield City. A five-building residential complex in Sta. Rosa City, Zadia offers the benefits of intermingling...
Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis
An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...
Suspect in the killing of 10 in Germany shootings ‘a rightwing terrorist’ — German police
German authorities are treating as a terrorist attack the series of two shooting incidents that killed 10 people in the western city of Hanau near Frankfurt Wednesday night. Federal counter-terrorist prosecutors took over the case and appears to be closing in on only...
The Dubai Court of First Instance is hearing the case of a cleaner who allegedly stole 86 luxury watches worth Dh8.3 million.
In a report on the Khaleej Times, the Indian cleaner was accused of stealing watches from the jewelry shop he was working with.
Two Pakistani men were able to escape. They allegedly possess the stolen watches.
READ ALSO: Salesman accused of selling stolen watch worth Dh500,000
The main suspect is currently in detention after a complaint was filed last January 6 at the Naif Police Station.
“I own shops that sell watches and jewellery in the Gold Souq. On December 25 last year, I was in one of my shops when an Indian salesman brought to my attention that a watch, worth Dh30,000, was found in its box in the trash bin,” an Iraqi businessman told the investigators.
“I took the matter lightly, thinking it must have fallen accidentally there. However, that caught the attention of an employee who went to my partner’s shop and alerted him,” he added.
The owner then checked the CCTV footage which showed the cleaner taking the watches, putting it in a box, and transferring it to the trash bin.
“When we confronted the cleaner, he confessed he was about to steal the watch as he needed money. He denied, though, having stolen any items from the other shops. But we did not believe him,” the owner said.
The owner got in touch with the suspect’s brother, who happens to work as manager in the shop.
The suspect then confessed on his crimes when he was asked in front of his brother.
The suspect said that he had stolen two watches worth Dh250,000 and Dh270,000, respectively. He sold each of them to a Pakistani man for Dh10,000.
READ ALSO: Man steals watches worth $2M from his Kuwaiti employer
A decision on the case will come out on February 26.
Jobs
- Science Department Head
Feb 19, 2020
- Nanny
Feb 19, 2020
- Fit Out Quantity Surveyor
Feb 19, 2020
- Sushi Chef
Feb 19, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved