Construction of Bulacan Airport to start this year- DOTR

The Philippines and China led the emergency meeting among foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Thursday in Vientiane, Laos. The special meeting is the first major multilateral event seeking to coordinate a public health...
Fast uptake of units prompts unveiling of new Zadia Tower in Greenfield City
Property developer Equus Property Venture, Inc. continues to build on its vision of future-ready and sustainable homes with the introduction of Zadia in Greenfield City. A five-building residential complex in Sta. Rosa City, Zadia offers the benefits of intermingling...
Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis
An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...
Suspect in the killing of 10 in Germany shootings ‘a rightwing terrorist’ — German police
German authorities are treating as a terrorist attack the series of two shooting incidents that killed 10 people in the western city of Hanau near Frankfurt Wednesday night. Federal counter-terrorist prosecutors took over the case and appears to be closing in on only...
The construction of the Php734-billion Bulacan Airport will push through this year, an official from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.
Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Transport Secretary Art Tugade gave San Miguel president Ramon Ang “time to recover” from personal matters before asking him about the groundbreaking of the airport, ABS-CBN News reported.
READ ALSO: Ramon Ang says son still alive, fighting for his life
“The Secretary, at this point in time, has opted to exercise human compassion and decency kung pwede natin pagbigyan ng konting panahon para tuluyang makarecover ang proponent SMC,” Lopez said.
“Yung proyekto po, ‘yun po matatapos ho ‘yun pagkatapos ng anim na taon. Pero definitely, the construction will start po this year,” he added.
READ ALSO: Construction of world’s biggest airport in Bulacan to begin next year
Lopez added that San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) Php11 billion performance bond will be forfeited in accordance with the contract signed between SMC and DOTr.
The groundbreaking of the New Manila International Airport project was supposed to happen last December 2019 or January 2020.
The airport will be built on a 2,400-hectare property in Bulakan, Bulacan.
It is expected to decongest Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as it can accommodate over 200 million passengers annually.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
