Construction of Bulacan Airport to start this year- DOTR

The construction of the Php734-billion Bulacan Airport will push through this year, an official from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Transport Secretary Art Tugade gave San Miguel president Ramon Ang “time to recover” from personal matters before asking him about the groundbreaking of the airport, ABS-CBN News reported.

“The Secretary, at this point in time, has opted to exercise human compassion and decency kung pwede natin pagbigyan ng konting panahon para tuluyang makarecover ang proponent SMC,” Lopez said.

“Yung proyekto po, ‘yun po matatapos ho ‘yun pagkatapos ng anim na taon. Pero definitely, the construction will start po this year,” he added.

Lopez added that San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) Php11 billion performance bond will be forfeited in accordance with the contract signed between SMC and DOTr.

The groundbreaking of the New Manila International Airport project was supposed to happen last December 2019 or January 2020.

The airport will be built on a 2,400-hectare property in Bulakan, Bulacan.

It is expected to decongest Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as it can accommodate over 200 million passengers annually.