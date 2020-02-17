Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Three men steal toilet paper rolls in Hong Kong amid coronavirus scare

by | News

Feb. 17, 20 | 5:37 pm

The Hong Kong Police have arrested two men and are still searching for the third suspect who stole about 600 toilet paper rolls at the height of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Chinese territory.

The incident was reported Monday morning when a worker was transporting goods to a supermarket in the city’s Mong Kok district.

One man placed about 50 packs of toilet rolls, or about 600 rolls outside the supermarket, when the three men stole it.

The police found the stolen toilet paper in a guest house and were able to arrest the two men.

Police officials are still looking for the third suspect in this robbery incident.

There are 57 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong. 70,000 people have been infected worldwide

