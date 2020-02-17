Three men steal toilet paper rolls in Hong Kong amid coronavirus scare

The Hong Kong Police have arrested two men and are still searching for the third suspect who stole about 600 toilet paper rolls at the height of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Chinese territory.

The incident was reported Monday morning when a worker was transporting goods to a supermarket in the city’s Mong Kok district.

One man placed about 50 packs of toilet rolls, or about 600 rolls outside the supermarket, when the three men stole it.

The police found the stolen toilet paper in a guest house and were able to arrest the two men.

Police officials are still looking for the third suspect in this robbery incident.

There are 57 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong. 70,000 people have been infected worldwide