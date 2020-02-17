Immigration officials arrest 5 illegal Indians doing “5-6” at Davao

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Carpio said it is possible that China may interpret the decision of the Philippine government to repeal the military defense treaty with the United States as a green light to build a military base on the Scarborough Shoal....
Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers
Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...
OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA
Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...
Caloocan bishop issues directives for less physical contact during Lenten season amid COVID-19 threat
Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has issued special instructions to lessen direct contact among the faithful as part of measures to stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Lenten season is the time for Catholics to...
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) nabbed five Indian nationals in Mindanao who have overstayed in the country.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued a mission order that was spearheaded by BI Intelligence Officer Melody Gonzales of the Mindanao Task Group (MTG) to smoke out the illegal aliens who were allegedly engaged in the loan shark business, popularly known in the Filipino community as the ‘5-6’ lending.
RELATED STORY: PH immigration thwarts syndicate’s attempt to traffic 7 OFWs to Dubai
Reports from the Bureau of Immigration furthered that they have received complaints from Davao City residents alleging that these Indians were responsible for such criminal acts.
“They are now detained at our detention facility while undergoing deportation proceedings,” said Morente, who encouraged the public to report other foreigners within their neighborhood who might have already overstayed in the country.
READ ON: Immigration deports alleged Japanese Yakuza member
The five Indian nationals were apprehended at their residences at Brgy. Cabantian, Buhangin, Davao City after they failed to present their official and valid residency documents.
BI Acting Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said that the five initially entered the country as tourists. “They blatantly violated our immigration laws by overstaying and engaging in gainful activity without the appropriate permits and visa,” he added.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved