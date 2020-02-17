Immigration officials arrest 5 illegal Indians doing “5-6” at Davao

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) nabbed five Indian nationals in Mindanao who have overstayed in the country.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued a mission order that was spearheaded by BI Intelligence Officer Melody Gonzales of the Mindanao Task Group (MTG) to smoke out the illegal aliens who were allegedly engaged in the loan shark business, popularly known in the Filipino community as the ‘5-6’ lending.

Reports from the Bureau of Immigration furthered that they have received complaints from Davao City residents alleging that these Indians were responsible for such criminal acts.

“They are now detained at our detention facility while undergoing deportation proceedings,” said Morente, who encouraged the public to report other foreigners within their neighborhood who might have already overstayed in the country.

The five Indian nationals were apprehended at their residences at Brgy. Cabantian, Buhangin, Davao City after they failed to present their official and valid residency documents.

BI Acting Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said that the five initially entered the country as tourists. “They blatantly violated our immigration laws by overstaying and engaging in gainful activity without the appropriate permits and visa,” he added.