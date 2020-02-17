Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb 17 20, 6:00 pm

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Share29
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
29 Shares

Hontiveros: Chinese nationals get VIP treament in Immigration for Php10,000

by | News

Feb. 17, 20 | 6:00 pm

Senator Risa Hontiveros has exposed a scheme by Immigration officials treating Chinese nationals if they pay Php10,000.

Hontiveros, who is also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said Chinese nationals who pay ₱10,000 as “service fee” or grease money are given special treatment as they enter the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking

Hontiveros showed in a senate hearing some Viber screenshots of a group chat of immigration officers where long lists of names of foreigners are sent each day.

Once the Chinese national arrives, the immigration officer on duty would leave his booth and will process their passports.

The scheme brought about Php1 billion pesos based on 2,000 Chinese citizens entering per day.

Hontiveros said that that six people will share the Php2,000 and a third of it will be given to the Immigration officer on duty.

READ ON: Immigration agents prohibited from walking around, talking to passengers at NAIA

The operation is called ‘pastillas’ because the money is hidden in rolled bond papers.

Chinese companies then will provide meals to the officers after successful payouts.

Immigration officials denied Hontiveros’ claims, and said that they were not aware of the scheme.

Jobs

Latest News

Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

Feb 19, 2020

Is Ellen Adarna single again? In her Instagram stories, Adarna posted a photo collage of different fishes with the caption: “When you’re still single and people tell you there are plenty of fish in the sea, these are the fish.” The cryptic message, as some...

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19, 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

Toni Gonzaga shares tips to Alex Gonzaga on married life

Toni Gonzaga shares tips to Alex Gonzaga on married life

Feb 19, 2020

Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga revealed that she had no prior knowledge on her sister Alex’s engagement. She added that it was her husband Paul Soriano who told her that it was strange when Alex’s boyfriend Mikee Morada went on a Hong Kong trip with their parents. “Si...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Filipino remittances hit record high of Php162.8B in December 2019 amid coronavirus threat
Published On  February 17, 2020
Three men steal toilet paper rolls in Hong Kong amid coronavirus scare
Published On  February 17, 2020
Criminology student dies, one injured in hazing in Sorsogon
Published On  February 17, 2020
Close