Hontiveros: Chinese nationals get VIP treament in Immigration for Php10,000

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Carpio said it is possible that China may interpret the decision of the Philippine government to repeal the military defense treaty with the United States as a green light to build a military base on the Scarborough Shoal....
Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers
Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...
OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA
Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...
Caloocan bishop issues directives for less physical contact during Lenten season amid COVID-19 threat
Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has issued special instructions to lessen direct contact among the faithful as part of measures to stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Lenten season is the time for Catholics to...
Senator Risa Hontiveros has exposed a scheme by Immigration officials treating Chinese nationals if they pay Php10,000.
Hontiveros, who is also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said Chinese nationals who pay ₱10,000 as “service fee” or grease money are given special treatment as they enter the Philippines.
Hontiveros showed in a senate hearing some Viber screenshots of a group chat of immigration officers where long lists of names of foreigners are sent each day.
Once the Chinese national arrives, the immigration officer on duty would leave his booth and will process their passports.
The scheme brought about Php1 billion pesos based on 2,000 Chinese citizens entering per day.
Hontiveros said that that six people will share the Php2,000 and a third of it will be given to the Immigration officer on duty.
The operation is called ‘pastillas’ because the money is hidden in rolled bond papers.
Chinese companies then will provide meals to the officers after successful payouts.
Immigration officials denied Hontiveros’ claims, and said that they were not aware of the scheme.
