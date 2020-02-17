Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb 17 20, 4:42 pm

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Four Filipino children in NZ asked by school to go on self-quarantine

by | News

Feb. 17, 20 | 4:42 pm

Photo credit: Supplied via New Zealand Herald

Even Filipino children were not spared from the reported growing “panic” and “xenophobia” around the coronavirus epidemic in New Zealand.

The children, aged 7 to 12, were told to “self-isolate” for 14 days after they returned to Papakura Normal School on Monday.

RELATED STORY: Seven Filipinos in Hong Kong ‘quarantined’ after exposure to COVID-19

In a report by New Zealand Herald, these Filipino children came back from a holiday in the Philippines and had no history of travel to China.

They were all permanent residents now in New Zealand living together with their families.

One of the children’s moms, Beth Botor shared that she was surprised to see the deputy principal Alice Copeland knocking on their front door and telling her that she should isolate her two kids.

READ ON: DOH prohibits live streaming for quarantined Filipino repatriates inside New Clark City

She said this was not the case with her two sons who didn’t have any problem in going back to school in Rosehill College.

Beth’s husband, Ronnel, was also advised to go home for 14 days.

Another mother named Jane Dumalaon, who also works with the same store as Ronel, had also took a leave to take care of her daughters who were sent home.

However, the school’s principal Derek Linington apologized to the two families and told them they were free to go back to school.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey urged schools to always keep tabs on updates from their websites.

A spokeswoman from the ministry clarified that the quarantine only applies to those New Zealand citizens who went to mainland China, which does not include Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

