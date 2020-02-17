Four Filipino children in NZ asked by school to go on self-quarantine

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Carpio said it is possible that China may interpret the decision of the Philippine government to repeal the military defense treaty with the United States as a green light to build a military base on the Scarborough Shoal....
Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers
Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...
OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA
Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...
Caloocan bishop issues directives for less physical contact during Lenten season amid COVID-19 threat
Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has issued special instructions to lessen direct contact among the faithful as part of measures to stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Lenten season is the time for Catholics to...
Even Filipino children were not spared from the reported growing “panic” and “xenophobia” around the coronavirus epidemic in New Zealand.
The children, aged 7 to 12, were told to “self-isolate” for 14 days after they returned to Papakura Normal School on Monday.
RELATED STORY: Seven Filipinos in Hong Kong ‘quarantined’ after exposure to COVID-19
In a report by New Zealand Herald, these Filipino children came back from a holiday in the Philippines and had no history of travel to China.
They were all permanent residents now in New Zealand living together with their families.
One of the children’s moms, Beth Botor shared that she was surprised to see the deputy principal Alice Copeland knocking on their front door and telling her that she should isolate her two kids.
READ ON: DOH prohibits live streaming for quarantined Filipino repatriates inside New Clark City
She said this was not the case with her two sons who didn’t have any problem in going back to school in Rosehill College.
Beth’s husband, Ronnel, was also advised to go home for 14 days.
Another mother named Jane Dumalaon, who also works with the same store as Ronel, had also took a leave to take care of her daughters who were sent home.
However, the school’s principal Derek Linington apologized to the two families and told them they were free to go back to school.
Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey urged schools to always keep tabs on updates from their websites.
A spokeswoman from the ministry clarified that the quarantine only applies to those New Zealand citizens who went to mainland China, which does not include Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and the Philippines.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved