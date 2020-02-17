Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb 17 20, 5:46 pm

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Filipino remittances hit record high of Php162.8B in December 2019 amid coronavirus threat

News

Feb. 17, 20 | 5:46 pm

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has reported that Filipinos abroad sent more money to their families back home in December.

Personal remittances grew by nearly 2 percent in December to $3.22 billion(Php162.8B), the highest monthly inflow on record.

RELATED STORY: OFWs told: Save, Invest your remittances

Cash sent home by overseas Filipinos totaled $33.47 billion for 2019 which is 3.9 percent higher than the total amounts received in 2018, with the United Arab Emirates ranking fifth in the countries which have sent the highest amount of remittances.

This is not an unusual spike because Filipinos send money back home during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

READ ON: Bigger OFW remittances from UAE seen

Cash remittances of Filipinos abroad contribute a lot to the country’s economic growth.

OFWs accounted for the biggest remittances, with those with long-term contracts on land sending home $25.6 billion.

Sea-based workers account for $7.1 billion worth of funds to their loved ones and beneficiaries in the Philippines

United States is the major source of remittances followed by Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, UAE, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Germany, and Kuwait.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

