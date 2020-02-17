Filipino remittances hit record high of Php162.8B in December 2019 amid coronavirus threat

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Carpio said it is possible that China may interpret the decision of the Philippine government to repeal the military defense treaty with the United States as a green light to build a military base on the Scarborough Shoal....
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has reported that Filipinos abroad sent more money to their families back home in December.
Personal remittances grew by nearly 2 percent in December to $3.22 billion(Php162.8B), the highest monthly inflow on record.
Cash sent home by overseas Filipinos totaled $33.47 billion for 2019 which is 3.9 percent higher than the total amounts received in 2018, with the United Arab Emirates ranking fifth in the countries which have sent the highest amount of remittances.
This is not an unusual spike because Filipinos send money back home during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Cash remittances of Filipinos abroad contribute a lot to the country’s economic growth.
OFWs accounted for the biggest remittances, with those with long-term contracts on land sending home $25.6 billion.
Sea-based workers account for $7.1 billion worth of funds to their loved ones and beneficiaries in the Philippines
United States is the major source of remittances followed by Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, UAE, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Germany, and Kuwait.
