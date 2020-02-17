Duterte vows to use Sangley Airport for his last flight as Philippine president

President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday that he will take his last flight back to his hometown, Davao City, at Sangley Airport.

“But me, I’m just two years away and I will go home and pack up and use the flight from my – last flight, as long as it will not go down there in the sea,” he said during the opening of Php486M Sangley Airport project.

“I will take my last flight as President to Davao. I will use this airport.”

President Duterte led the opening ceremonies for the project, which aims to decongest air traffic in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Sangley Airport, which is one of the key projects under ‘Build, Build, Build,’ is ready to accommodate turbo-prop aircraft for initial commercial cargo operations.

He also aired tirades against corrupt individuals and organizations and warned that he would humiliate them and strip them naked of their business.

“You know, I can really slap you. You know I can kick you in front of secretaries. Do not try to tempt the gods of the Cabinet, Not me. Do not do it,” the chief executive said.

“That is why I tiptoe. I tiptoe in the path of the presidency. You know why? Because if I criticize corruption, I will really hit you and I will humiliate and I will shame you. And I will not give you that pleasure of getting back at me.”