Criminology student dies, one injured in hazing in Sorsogon

A 23-year-old criminology student has died while another one was brought to the hospital after suffering injuries from a fraternity hazing rites in a town in Sorsogon on Sunday.

Bulan police chief Major Joel Triñanes told the Inquirer that Solis Institute of Technology student Omer Despabiladeras had undergone hazing in a fraternity rites along with 17 others by the Tau Gamma Fraternity.

Despabiladeras collapsed during the rites, and he was brought by four fraternity members to the hospital.

The Pantaleon Gotladera Memorial Hospital declared him dead on arrival at 4 in the afternoon.

Alfredo Gonia, another victim, is currently undergoing treatment at the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital in Sorsogon City according to the police report.