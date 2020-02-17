Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb 17 20, 4:49 pm

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Criminology student dies, one injured in hazing in Sorsogon

by | News

Feb. 17, 20 | 4:49 pm

A 23-year-old criminology student has died while another one was brought to the hospital after suffering injuries from a fraternity hazing rites in a town in Sorsogon on Sunday.

Bulan police chief Major Joel Triñanes told the Inquirer that Solis Institute of Technology student Omer Despabiladeras had undergone hazing in a fraternity rites along with 17 others by the Tau Gamma Fraternity.

RELATED STORY: PNPA cadet hospitalized after alleged hazing

Despabiladeras collapsed during the rites, and he was brought by four fraternity members to the hospital.

The Pantaleon Gotladera Memorial Hospital declared him dead on arrival at 4 in the afternoon.

READ ON: Five PMA cadets detained over hazing

Alfredo Gonia, another victim, is currently undergoing treatment at the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital in Sorsogon City according to the police report.

