PH-Taiwan flights resume after lifting of travel ban

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines immediately announced that their flights to and from Taiwan will resume after the government lifted the travel ban on Friday.

The government previously imposed a ban to China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan has welcomed the decision of the Philippine government.

“I’m glad the Philippines government lifted its travel ban on #Taiwan. @MOFA_Taiwan thanks all who helped in the process. #Taiwan & the #Philippines are close neighbors & good friends. Diplomacy works. Mabuhay!” Foreign Affairs Minister Jaushieh Wu said in a tweet.

The Manila Economic Cultural Office in Taiwan also expressed its gratitude in lifting the ban.

“We thank the IATF for their open-mindedness that allowed the reconsideration of the travel ban on Taiwan. MECO and the 160,000 overseas Filipinos here are very thankful for their quick action, and the President for his openness and concern,” MECO said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific announced the resumption of the following flights to Taiwan:

Manila-Taipei

5J 312 (Departs 7:05 am)

5J 310 (Departs 10:40 pm)

Taipei-Manila

5J 311 (Departs 1:45 am)

5J 313 (Departs 10:45 am)

Passengers who have not availed the refund options can still rebook their flights to the new flight schedule.

The following are the flights of Philippine Airlines from Manila to Taiwan:

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Feb. 21 to Feb. 29)

– PR 890 Manila-Taipei

– PR 891 Taipei-Manila

March 1 (daily)

– PR890 to depart Manila at 6:05 AM and arrive in Taipei at 8:30 AM

PR891 will depart from Taipei at 9:30 AM and arrive in Manila at 11:40 AM.

PAL added that their standard regular schedule of twice-daily flights (PR890/PR 891 and PR894/PR 895) will start on March 29.