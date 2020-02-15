PH-Taiwan flights resume after lifting of travel ban

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...
Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines immediately announced that their flights to and from Taiwan will resume after the government lifted the travel ban on Friday.
The government previously imposed a ban to China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan has welcomed the decision of the Philippine government.
“I’m glad the Philippines government lifted its travel ban on #Taiwan. @MOFA_Taiwan thanks all who helped in the process. #Taiwan & the #Philippines are close neighbors & good friends. Diplomacy works. Mabuhay!” Foreign Affairs Minister Jaushieh Wu said in a tweet.
The Manila Economic Cultural Office in Taiwan also expressed its gratitude in lifting the ban.
“We thank the IATF for their open-mindedness that allowed the reconsideration of the travel ban on Taiwan. MECO and the 160,000 overseas Filipinos here are very thankful for their quick action, and the President for his openness and concern,” MECO said in a statement.
Cebu Pacific announced the resumption of the following flights to Taiwan:
Manila-Taipei
5J 312 (Departs 7:05 am)
5J 310 (Departs 10:40 pm)
Taipei-Manila
5J 311 (Departs 1:45 am)
5J 313 (Departs 10:45 am)
Passengers who have not availed the refund options can still rebook their flights to the new flight schedule.
The following are the flights of Philippine Airlines from Manila to Taiwan:
Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Feb. 21 to Feb. 29)
– PR 890 Manila-Taipei
– PR 891 Taipei-Manila
March 1 (daily)
– PR890 to depart Manila at 6:05 AM and arrive in Taipei at 8:30 AM
PR891 will depart from Taipei at 9:30 AM and arrive in Manila at 11:40 AM.
PAL added that their standard regular schedule of twice-daily flights (PR890/PR 891 and PR894/PR 895) will start on March 29.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
