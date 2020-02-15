Sunday, February 16, 2020

Feb 15 20, 7:14 pm

UAE Ministry of Health announces new case of coronavirus

Feb 16 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...

DOLE: PH eyes repatriating Filipinos from cruise ship in Japan

Feb 16 2020

The Philippine government is mulling on the possibility of bringing home hundreds of Filipino seafarers from a quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan. “Merong report to that effect na, as early as bago ako umalis, meron nang repatriation process na...

WATCH: Car causes multiple vehicular accident in Sharjah

Feb 16 2020

A vehicle was about turn to the main road in Sharjah when it was rammed by a car driving on the shoulder. The SUV was joining the highway from split road when it was rammed and turned over twice before stopping at the middle of the highway. RELATED STORY: Two visiting...

PH-Taiwan flights resume after lifting of travel ban

by | News

Feb. 15, 20 | 7:14 pm

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines immediately announced that their flights to and from Taiwan will resume after the government lifted the travel ban on Friday.

The government previously imposed a ban to China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan has welcomed the decision of the Philippine government.

“I’m glad the Philippines government lifted its travel ban on #Taiwan. @MOFA_Taiwan thanks all who helped in the process. #Taiwan & the #Philippines are close neighbors & good friends. Diplomacy works. Mabuhay!” Foreign Affairs Minister Jaushieh Wu said in a tweet.

The Manila Economic Cultural Office in Taiwan also expressed its gratitude in lifting the ban.

“We thank the IATF for their open-mindedness that allowed the reconsideration of the travel ban on Taiwan. MECO and the 160,000 overseas Filipinos here are very thankful for their quick action, and the President for his openness and concern,” MECO said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific announced the resumption of the following flights to Taiwan:

Manila-Taipei
5J 312 (Departs 7:05 am)
5J 310 (Departs 10:40 pm)

Taipei-Manila
5J 311 (Departs 1:45 am)
5J 313 (Departs 10:45 am)

Passengers who have not availed the refund options can still rebook their flights to the new flight schedule.

The following are the flights of Philippine Airlines from Manila to Taiwan:

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Feb. 21 to Feb. 29)
– PR 890 Manila-Taipei
– PR 891 Taipei-Manila

March 1 (daily)
– PR890 to depart Manila at 6:05 AM and arrive in Taipei at 8:30 AM

PR891 will depart from Taipei at 9:30 AM and arrive in Manila at 11:40 AM.

PAL added that their standard regular schedule of twice-daily flights (PR890/PR 891 and PR894/PR 895) will start on March 29.

