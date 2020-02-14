Sunday, February 16, 2020

Feb 14 20, 11:44 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...

WATCH: UAE announces two new Coronavirus patients have recovered

News

Feb. 14, 20 | 11:44 pm

(WAM) — The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases.

Last week, the ministry announced that Liu Yujia, a 73-year-old woman from China, was the first patient who had recovered fully from the disease.

The two new patients who had recovered were also Chinese citizens, a 41-year old man, and his son, who was eight years of age, the ministry said.

The recovery by the patients reflects the efficiency of the health system in the country as the Ministry of Health and Prevention considers the health and safety of UAE citizens and residents a strategic priority which it works on in coordination with the relevant authorities in the national system and harnesses national capabilities and resources.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied Consul-General of China to the UAE, Li Xuhang, and Dr. Fatima Al Attar, Head of International Health Regulations at the Ministry, who visited the father and his son, to congratulate them on their complete recovery.

The Chinese nationals expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership for the care and medical attention they had received.

“The UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the true meaning of solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in confronting this latest outbreak and lauded the UAE’s advanced healthcare systems that resulted in the full recovery of the patients,” Li Xuhang told WAM.

He also expressed happiness at the support provided by the UAE that mirrors the strong ties between the two friendly countries. He lauded the efforts of the Ministry which reflects the UAE’s advanced healthcare systems that could deal with the cases successfully.

Dr. Al Attar, said, “With the announcement of the recovery of the two cases, today, we deliver a message of love from the people of the UAE to the friendly Chinese people and emphasise our solidarity with them in facing this disease.”

“A greeting of love to all my colleagues in the medical sector, and I thank them for the efforts to prevent and guarantee the health and safety of all members of the society,” she added.

She indicated that the treatment of the Coronavirus depends on enhancing the immunity level of patients, treating the symptoms and easing complications, as there is no vaccine for the virus to date.

She also pointed out that the father and son had received medical treatment in one of the country’s best hospitals.

Dr. Al Attar noted that the studies currently available have proven that the recovery rate from this virus may reach 98 per cent.

Individuals diagnosed are receiving proper healthcare in accordance with leading World Health Organisation standards, with each case being individually monitored until full recovery is achieved, she emphasised.

It is reported that the other five cases are still being continuously monitored and one of them is under intensive care.

Watch the video here:

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

