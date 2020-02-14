Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues

SPA

Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists.

The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell.

“The country is experiencing its most intense cold snap since 2016,” said Hassan Abdallah from the Wasm Meteorological Center.

The overnight temperatures dropped to negative in northern city of Tarif where -5°C was recorded.

The streets in Riyadh shivered to negative mark for two days straight.

It dropped to -3°C in the northwest city of Hail, and -2°C in Arar on the border with Iraq.