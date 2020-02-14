Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN.

“Don’t get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh,” Cayetano told reporters.

It may take until May before the House decides on the bill.

ABS-CBN franchise will expire on March 2020 and is up for renewal for another 25 years.

“There has been a precedent and it looks like everyone agrees na habang hindi nade-deny ang franchise, pwede pang mag-operate ang ABS-CBN,” he added.

He asked for understanding from the public before proceeding to any hearing involving the network.

“Kailangan natin ng lamig ng ulo,” he said. “There has to be some way that we can soberly discuss this. Magpaliwanagan tayo.”

The house leader also vowed that the ABS-CBN will not go off the air.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala dahil hindi naman mago-off the air ang inyong mga paboritong show. Pero sa ngayon, napakaraming importanteng inaasikaso ng Kongreso,” he added.