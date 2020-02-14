BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan

Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan.

“Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The task force said that it will evaluate other jurisdictions, including Macau, for the possible lifting of the imposed travel ban.

“The submission of the protocols being observed by their government which prevent potential carriers of the said virus from entering and deporting their territory and enable others to determine the recent travel history of any traveler exiting their borders,” the statement added.