UAE-based Filipinos can enjoy Japan’s cherry blossom season with free visa application

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...
BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan
Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...
Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues
Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....
Filipinos in the UAE can experience the famous cherry blossom season of Japan with more convenience, as Philippine passport holders can simply apply for a free short-term visit to Japan valid for 90 days. And, with the lowest year-round fares and special deals from the Philippines’ largest national carrier Cebu Pacific, travelers can save on flight and spend more at their chosen Japan destinations.
Cebu Pacific flies daily from Manila to four destinations in Japan—Tokyo (Narita), Osaka (Kansai), Nagoya and Fukuoka; and from Cebu and Clark to Tokyo (Narita), making it easier for Filipinos in the UAE to get their connecting flights from Dubai. While booking a flight from Dubai to Japan through Cebu Pacific, travelers can use the multi-city booking option.
If you plan on going to the capital, Tokyo or the charming birthplace of ramen, Fukuoka, best to book your seats to travel between March 29 and April 6, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. For Instagram-worthy photos amid cherry blossoms with the Osaka or Nagoya Castle in the background, time your trips from March 31 to April 8.
Catch the Cebu Pacific sale as low as AED 395 from February 13 to 20– with travel period valid from March 1 to July 31– or until seats last. Book now through the www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.
Make sure not to miss out on any future promotions by subscribing to the CEB newsletter at www.cebupacificair.com/pages/sign-up-newsletter.
After booking your flight, head out now to apply for your free visa to Japan. Find out more through www.dubai.uae.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/visa_e.html.
Experience the sheer magic of Japan’s cherry blossom season!
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
