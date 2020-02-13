Malacañang says ‘you’re welcome’ on Trump’s reaction to VFA termination

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...
BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan
Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...
Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues
Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....
Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo has reacted on United States President Donald Trump’s statement that he would save money after the country decided to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement.
Trump said that he was fine with the termination and boasted his good relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte.
“You know, my views are different than other people. I view it as, ‘Thank you very much. We save a lot of money’,” Trump said.
“Then, he is welcome. If he said that, how can we be more popish than the pope?” Panelo said.
“Maybe he agrees with the position of the President that it is time that we stand on our own resources and defend our country from enemies of the state by ourselves and not rely on the help of other countries,” he added.
The Philippines has sent the notice of termination of the VFA to the United States.
Panelo said that Duterte is inclined to push for an independent foreign policy. The termination will take effect after 180 days.
