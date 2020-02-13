Malacañang says ‘you’re welcome’ on Trump’s reaction to VFA termination

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo has reacted on United States President Donald Trump’s statement that he would save money after the country decided to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Trump said that he was fine with the termination and boasted his good relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“You know, my views are different than other people. I view it as, ‘Thank you very much. We save a lot of money’,” Trump said.

“Then, he is welcome. If he said that, how can we be more popish than the pope?” Panelo said.

“Maybe he agrees with the position of the President that it is time that we stand on our own resources and defend our country from enemies of the state by ourselves and not rely on the help of other countries,” he added.

The Philippines has sent the notice of termination of the VFA to the United States.

Panelo said that Duterte is inclined to push for an independent foreign policy. The termination will take effect after 180 days.

