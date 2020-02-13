Saturday, February 15, 2020

Feb 13 20, 6:50 pm

WATCH: UAE announces two new Coronavirus patients have recovered

Feb 14 2020

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...

Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise

Feb 14 2020

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...

BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan

Feb 14 2020

Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...

Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues

Feb 14 2020

Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....

Malacañang says ‘you’re welcome’ on Trump’s reaction to VFA termination

by | News

Feb. 13, 20 | 6:50 pm

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo has reacted on United States President Donald Trump’s statement that he would save money after the country decided to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Trump said that he was fine with the termination and boasted his good relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“You know, my views are different than other people. I view it as, ‘Thank you very much. We save a lot of money’,” Trump said.

READ ALSO: Trump on VFA termination: ‘We’ll save a lot of money’

“Then, he is welcome. If he said that, how can we be more popish than the pope?” Panelo said.

“Maybe he agrees with the position of the President that it is time that we stand on our own resources and defend our country from enemies of the state by ourselves and not rely on the help of other countries,” he added.

The Philippines has sent the notice of termination of the VFA to the United States.

Panelo said that Duterte is inclined to push for an independent foreign policy. The termination will take effect after 180 days.

READ ALSO: PH termination of VFA a serious step with significant implication, says US Embassy

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close