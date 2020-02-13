Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...
BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan
Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...
Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues
Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....
(WAM) — Miral announced today that Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor venue, Etihad Arena, is set to host its first event by mid-April.
Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, “We are excited to be soon hosting the first event at Etihad Arena, the most highly anticipated events landmark in Abu Dhabi this year.
“The Arena has been designed to complement Yas Island’s vision by creating a new hub in the UAE and across the region. Etihad Arena, is yet another unique addition to Yas Island that will help position it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business, while also contributing to the UAE’s vision for economic diversification.”
Once open to the public, Etihad Arena is set to become a regional landmark for live entertainment. With a flexible capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people, the venue has been designed to accommodate both large-scale and private events, offering audiences a broad range of experiences.
From sporting competitions to world-class concerts, and from musicals to international exhibitions, Etihad Arena is set to elevate Yas Island’s entertainment offerings and boost Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry – one of the Emirate’s most important growth sectors.
Etihad Arena is located at Yas Bay, a 14 million square feet mixed-use development on the southern end of Yas Island.
