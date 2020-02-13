DOLE eyes lifting of travel ban to Taiwan

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced Thursday it has sought the lifting of temporary travel ban to Taiwan.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said he already asked Department of Health (DOH) to reconsider its ban on departing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Taiwan.
RELATED STORY: DOH: Taiwan included in travel ban due to COVID-19
“For those who are affected by the travel ban in Taiwan, we ask for your patience and in a few days, there will be a review. While waiting for the lifting of the ban, we are providing financial assistance,” Bello said.
The Labor chief said that members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) who are affected by the ban will receive P10,000 worth financial assistance.
He also asked for stranded workers for patience as they wait for the outcome of the review.
“We are seeking understanding from our OFWs because the implementation of a temporary ban by the DOH is for your own safety as well. We hope for a possible lifting of the ban in a few days,” Bello said.
READ ON: Manpower agencies group in PH opposes inclusion of Taiwan in temporary travel ban
The Philippine government included Taiwan in the temporary ban amid the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.
There are about 120,000 documented and 20,000 undocumented Filipino workers in Taiwan, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).
