Bello to appeal to DOH to allow OFWs to Taiwan

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...
BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan
Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...
Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues
Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that he is appealing to the Department of Health to allow overseas Filipino workers to go to
Taiwan.
“For those who are affected by the travel ban in Taiwan, we ask for your patience and in a few days, there will be a review. While waiting for the lifting of the ban, we are providing financial assistance,” Bello said in a statement.
OFWs bound for Taiwan are affected by the travel ban imposed by the Philippine government to combat coronavirus spread.
A travel ban has also been in place for China, Macau and Hong Kong.
Bello said that he is expecting the ban to be lifted soon.
READ ALSO: OFWs included in Taiwan travel ban
“We are seeking understanding from our OFWs because the implementation of a temporary ban by the DOH is for your own safety as well. We hope for a possible lifting of the ban in a few days,” Bello added.
Stranded OFWs who are members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will receive Php10,000.00.
READ ALSO: DOH: Taiwan included in travel ban due to novel coronavirus
