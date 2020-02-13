Bello to appeal to DOH to allow OFWs to Taiwan

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that he is appealing to the Department of Health to allow overseas Filipino workers to go to

Taiwan.

“For those who are affected by the travel ban in Taiwan, we ask for your patience and in a few days, there will be a review. While waiting for the lifting of the ban, we are providing financial assistance,” Bello said in a statement.

OFWs bound for Taiwan are affected by the travel ban imposed by the Philippine government to combat coronavirus spread.

A travel ban has also been in place for China, Macau and Hong Kong.

Bello said that he is expecting the ban to be lifted soon.

“We are seeking understanding from our OFWs because the implementation of a temporary ban by the DOH is for your own safety as well. We hope for a possible lifting of the ban in a few days,” Bello added.

Stranded OFWs who are members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will receive Php10,000.00.

