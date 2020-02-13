400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of WUF

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...
BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan
Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...
Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues
Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....
(WAM) — Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, took part in the initiative to plant 400 ghaf trees at the Old Airport Garden in Abu Dhabi to mark the legacy of the 10th World Urban Forum, WUF10, the premier international gathering for exchanging views and experiences on urban challenges that is underway in Abu Dhabi until 13th February.
The tree-planting initiative was organised by Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitat.
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said, “The tree-planting event coincides with the UAE Planting Week, an annual initiative spearheaded by MoCCAE that seeks to boost the country’s green cover and helps tackle climate change through offsetting carbon emissions. In 2020, the Ministry aims to raise the bar and plant 500,000 trees, a remarkable increase on the 150,000 trees planted in 2019.”
He added, “We are pleased to join forces with DMT and UN-Habitat to act for the environment and leave behind a green legacy for future generations.”
For his part, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at DMT and General Coordinator of WUF10, said, “Abu Dhabi has become a world leader in sustainable urban development through balancing economic growth with social harmony and consideration for the environment. This tree-planting initiative helps protect our precious ecosystem and aligns with the core objectives and legacy of WUF10.”
Ms Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, said, “This is a very fitting way to continue and enhance the legacy of WUF10.The Forum is all about creating a better future in our cities and the planting of these trees today and many more throughout the year demonstrates a real commitment to this aim.”
High-level representatives of municipal entities and diplomatic missions across the UAE also participated in the event.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved