1 killed, 6 hurt as Jeepney rams students in Makati

A 14-year-old student was killed while six others were hurt when a passenger jeepney suddenly plowed a pedestrian crossing in Makati City.

A CCTV footage showed that a traffic enforcer was guiding students who were crossing a pedestrian lane along J.P. Rizal Avenue corner Mabini street in Barangay Poblacion on February 12 when the jeepney suddenly counter flowed and ran over them.

The students were rushed to Makati Medical Center and Ospital ng Makati for treatment, Inquirer reported.

The jeepney driver was identified as Crisalde Tamparong, 31, who said that the brakes of his vehicle did not work.

Makati City Police Chief Col. Rogelio Simon said Tamparong tested positive for illegal drugs.

However, Simon said the driver is still subjected for a confirmatory test.

The driver is now under custody of Makati Police and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and physical injuries

He will also face various charges on traffic laws for driving without license and illegal drug use.

