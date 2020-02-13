1 killed, 6 hurt as Jeepney rams students in Makati

(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today that two new Coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases. Last week, the...
Cayetano: Congress too busy to tackle ABS-CBN franchise
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House of Representatives is still too busy to discuss the bill renewing ABS-CBN. "Don't get me wrong, napaka-importante nito. Pero hanggang March 2022 ay pwede silang mag-operate eh," Cayetano told reporters. READ MORE: Robin...
BREAKING: Philippines lifts travel ban to Taiwan
Malacañang has confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) approved the lifting of the travel ban to Taiwan. "Travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa," Presidential...
Thick layers of snow cover parts of Saudi as cold spell continues
Saudi Arabia is experiencing its coldest weather since 2016, AFP reported citing meteorologists. The Kingdom’s weather bureau on Tuesday warned that parts of the country will experience a significant drop in temperature and thick layers of snow brought by cold spell....
A 14-year-old student was killed while six others were hurt when a passenger jeepney suddenly plowed a pedestrian crossing in Makati City.
A CCTV footage showed that a traffic enforcer was guiding students who were crossing a pedestrian lane along J.P. Rizal Avenue corner Mabini street in Barangay Poblacion on February 12 when the jeepney suddenly counter flowed and ran over them.
READ ALSO: Five seriously injured in car crash
The students were rushed to Makati Medical Center and Ospital ng Makati for treatment, Inquirer reported.
The jeepney driver was identified as Crisalde Tamparong, 31, who said that the brakes of his vehicle did not work.
READ ALSO: Morning rush hour traffic snarled by road accident
Makati City Police Chief Col. Rogelio Simon said Tamparong tested positive for illegal drugs.
However, Simon said the driver is still subjected for a confirmatory test.
The driver is now under custody of Makati Police and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and physical injuries
He will also face various charges on traffic laws for driving without license and illegal drug use.
READ ALSO: Filipino family dies in horrific road accident along ‘most dangerous highway in US’
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved