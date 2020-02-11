WATCH: Australia lauds UAE’s ‘breathtaking’ response to bushfire crisis

The season of love brings many romantic sceneries and opportunities to express your love for your special someone and your family – but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. Shopping at WeMart this Valentine’s season provides an array of selections...
Abu Dhabi to host first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games in March
(WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE announced that Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games from 19th-22nd March, this year. The announcement was made by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Special Olympics UAE...
Bats, wild animal consumption continues in Indonesia amid COVID-19 outbreak
The spread of the novel coronavirus in different parts of the world which killed over a thousand people and infected over 40,000 individuals did not stop an Indonesian province from eating its delicacy from bats. Bats, snakes, dogs, monkeys and other ‘delicacies’ are...
Asian man on trial for stealing devices on his first day at work
The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rescheduled the case of an Asian man who stole computer devices on his first day at work. The hearing was set anew on February 17. Court records showed that the company informed the authorities that their employee, who works as...
(WAM) — The Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore, described the UAE’s response to his country’s bushfires as “breathtaking.”
During the ‘Celebrate Australia’ event, held Monday by the Australian Embassy in the UAE, the newly appointed Ambassador said that she had arrived in the country “at a time when the UAE has been demonstrating extraordinary generosity and kindness towards Australia.”
“The UAE has shown us the kind of help that is effective in helping many communities deal with the onslaught of the fires,” the Ambassador continued.
The UAE introduced several campaigns to support Australia, including the Emirates Red Crescent’s #MatesHelpMates bushfire appeal, and the efforts of the country’s airlines – Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines – which waived flight change fees for Australians impacted by the fires.
The #MatesHelpMates grassroots movement was launched in the UAE to raise funds and support people impacted by the unprecedented bushfires in Australia.
Venamore offered her “heartfelt thanks” to the UAE and “everyone who has given of themselves to help Australians in need.”
The intimate event saw some 300 individuals from the UAE and Australian expat community come together to celebrate UAE-Australia ties, and to showcase how Australia is open for business.
Also attending the event were Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with business people, officials and military personnel from various nations.
During her speech, Ambassador Venamore noted that ties between the two countries had “advanced to new levels.”
“Our business, defence, security, aviation, education and people to people links are thriving,” she affirmed.
Currently, the UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, with two-way goods and services trade reaching AU$9.8 billion (AED24.14 billion) during the 2018-2019 period.
The Australian Ambassador reassured members of the audience that despite the onslaught of the bushfire season, “Australia is very much working to ensure everyone knows that we are still open for business.”
As of January, the reported death toll reached 33 individuals, and more than 11 million hectares (110,000 square kilometres) of bush, forest and parks across the country has burned.
Following Venamore’s speech, a special video message by the Australian Governor General, David Hurley, was presented to attendees, during which he expressed his appreciation to the UAE government and people for their support.
“We have a saying here in Australia, that you know who your friends really are when a trouble strikes,” said Governor General Hurley.
“The response by the UAE to the bushfire crisis in Australia strengthens an already strong relationship between us,” he added.
Some 25,000 Australians currently reside in the UAE, representing the ninth largest Australian overseas community in the world.
Watch the message here:
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved