Two expats face trial for allegedly digging well in Fujairah

Two Asian expats were accused of digging a well and selling groundwater without permission in Fujairah.

The Fujairah Public Prosecution filed charges against the duo before the Fujairah Misdemeanor Court, reported Khaleej Times.

The two, who were business partners of a contracting company, vehemently denied the allegations and said that it was unfounded and fabricated.

One of the defendants who works as the manager of the contracting firm said that his name is not included the trade license of the company.

He also claimed that the father of his business partner is the real manager of the contracting firm.

Meanwhile, the second accused argued that there is no evidence to back up the case.

The prosecution asked the court to hear witnesses, and the trial was reportedly adjourned to a later date.